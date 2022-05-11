What is James Cromwell Net Worth? Here’s everything you need to know about this American Actor!!

The American actor James Cromwell has a net worth of $8 million. James Cromwell was born in Los Angeles, California. He went to Middlebury College, where he got his degree, and then to Carnegie Mellon University. He was born into a theatre family, and he started his career on stage. In the mid-1970s, he moved on to movies and TV. Find more about James Cromwell net worth and early life here!!

During his early career, he had guest-starring roles on TV shows like “The Rockford Files,” “All in the Family,” “Maude,” and “Barbary Coast.” He also had small parts in movies like “Murder by Death” and “The Cheap Detective.”

Since then, he has been working steadily. He has been on TV shows like “Magnum, P.I.,” “Matlock,” “Home Improvement,” “Picket Fences,” “ER,” and “Star Trek: Enterprise.” He is best known for playing George Sibley on “Six Feet Under” and for his roles in “Babe,” “L.A. Confidential,” “The General’s Daughter,” “The Green Mile,” “The Snow Walker,” “The Longest Yard,” and “The Artist.”

James Cromwell: Early Life

James was born in Los Angeles, but he grew up in New York City. He is the son of actor, producer, and director John Cronwell and actress Kay Johnson. He is from England, and he went to Middlebury College and Carnegie Mellon University to get his education. His parents got him interested in acting and the theatre. When he was young, he tried out some new plays.

In 1974, he made his first TV appearance on “The Rockford Files.” Two years later, he got his first lead role on “Hot in Baltimore.” James’s first movie was called “Murder by Death,” and it came out in 1976.

During this time, he kept coming on as a guest star on many TV shows. His contribution to TV has been very important. James won the Emmy Award for his role as a newspaper mogul in the movie “RKO 281. He was also up for Best Supporting Actor in a Television Movie.

James Cromwell: Career Info

James Cromwell has been in a number of movies over the years, including Babe in 1995, Star Trek: First Contact and The People vs. Larry Flynt in 1996, The Education of Little Tree in 1997, L.A. Confidential in 1997, Babe: Pig in the City in 1998, The Green Mile in 1999, RKO 281 in 1999, Space Cowboys in 2000, Angels in America in 2003, Six Feet Under from 2003 to 2005, I, and Robot in 2004.

He also worked in The Queen in 2006, Becoming Jane and Spider-Man 3 in 2007, W. in 2008, Secretariat in 2010, The Artist in 2011, Still Mine and American Horror Story: Asylum in 2012, Boardwalk Empire from 2012 to 2013, Big Hero 6 in 2014, Halt and Catch Fire in 2015, The Young Pope in 2016, Marshall in 2017, Jurassic World: the Fallen Kingdom in 2018, Counterpart from 2018 to 2019, The Laundromat in 2019 and many more.

Awards and Recognitions

James Cromwell was nominated for the best supporting actor at the Academy Awards in 1996. He was nominated for best-supporting actor in a limited series or movie at the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2000. He was nominated for guest actor in a drama series at the 2001 Primetime Emmy Award.

James was nominated for guest actor in a drama series at the 2003 Primetime Emmy Awards. He won the supporting actor in a limited series or movie at the 2013 Primetime Emmy Awards.

James Cromwell Net Worth

According to sources, James Cromwell Net Worth is around $8 million USD. He is one of the most famous American actors of all time and is well-known for several movies. Cromwell is active on social media. As of recently, he has over 80,000 Twitter followers and is also a bit active on Facebook and a lot of other social media networks.

James Cromwell: Current Status

James Cromwell, star of “Succession” and honorary director of PETA, glued himself to a New York City Starbucks counter on Tuesday. Cromwell stuck his hand to the counter of a Manhattan Starbucks in Midtown to ask the company to stop charging more for vegan milk.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, or PETA, broadcasted the “glue-in” live on Facebook. The video shows several more protesters holding signs and chanting “Save the planet, save the cows.” When the police showed up, they told the protesters to leave.

Cromwell and another man, whose hands were stuck to the counter near the cash registers, seemed to have stayed inside longer than the other protesters.

That’s all about James Cromwell net worth. For more details, stay connected with us!!