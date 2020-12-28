What Is Hepatic Steatosis: Causes, Symptoms, and Medication For Hepatic Steatosis

What Is Hepatic Steatosis:

Hepatic steatosis happens when extra fat accumulates in the liver. It is basically building up fat in the liver cells that can cause severe complications especially in case of obesity, alcohol inebriation (an excessive consumption or intoxication of alcohol), or some hepatic diseases (for example type2 diabetes). Hepatic steatosis is either isolated called pure steatosis or it is linked with hepatitis. According to a Harvard health publishing journal, it now affects from 20 to 40 percent of the USA population.

Usually, people suffering from fatty liver do not experience any symptoms. It is diagnosed accidentally for the first time during an imaging study such as MRI, scanning, OR abdominal ultrasound.

Symptoms Of Hepatic Steatosis:

Some people suffering from hepatic steatosis also tend to develop other complications such as hepatic fibrosis also called liver scarring. If you develop severe hepatic fibrosis, it is known as hepatic cirrhosis.

Cirrhosis may cause symptoms such as:

Weight loss

Loss of appetite

Weakness

Fatigue

Nosebleeds

Itchy and yellow skin

Yellow eyes

Web-like clusters of blood vessels under the skin

Stomach discomfort

Abdominal pain

Swelling of the legs

Breast enlargement in men

Irritability

Causes of Hepatic Steatosis:

Hepatic steatosis starts developing when your body produces too much fat or does not metabolize enough fat as it should. The excess fat is stored inside the hepatic cells, where it piles up and causes hepatic steatosis disease.

Factors related to hepatic steatosis are the following:

Being overweight

High blood sugar levels

Insulin resistance

Increased levels of fats (cholesterol), especially triglycerides in the blood

Some rare causes of fatty liver are:

Sudden weight loss

Infections

Hepatitis C

Side effects of some other medications e.g. methotrexate, tamoxifen, amiodarone, and valproic acid.

Exposure to certain allergens or toxins

Certain genes may also raise your risk of developing fatty liver.

Medication For Hepatic Steatosis:

An ayurvedic supplement formula – GC® Tablets is helpful to relieve the symptoms of hepatic steatosis and cirrhosis.

The formula is designed to help rejuvenate the liver cells and reinstate the normal function of the liver. The chemical substances in this medicine stimulate the production and secretion of growth hormones (GH) which aid liver cell regeneration. The active ingredients present in this supplement have liver protective, antioxidant and anti-cholestatic traits that can all work together to promote healthy liver and gallbladder function.

Dosage and Side Effects:

1 Tablet twice a day while eating your meal or as indicated in applicable disease medication. There is no evidence of any side effects due to this medicine if you take it within the prescribed dosage limit.

Read Article @ Hepatic Steatosis Treatment In Ayurveda

About Grocare:

Grocare is a herbal pharma company offering natural solutions for chronic lifestyle disorders. we provide herbal supplements for chronic lifestyle diseases such as hernia, varicocele, kidney stone, h pylori, piles, tinnitus, UTI, Prostate Enlargement, etc. through e-commerce worldwide.