What is gongbang, the newest phenomenon that is buzzing?

Gongbang, a new genre of music? Not really. Practicing is certainly less fun, but it turns out to be perfectly effective. Explanation.

Watch the other work, it helps

Introduced in South Korea in 2018, Gongbang is an internet phenomenon where young people film themselves to reassure their parents.

But today this viral practice has caused such a stir that it knocked on our doors and flooded the web. If the gongbang does not make you dream a priori and does not seem pleasant to see, in reality it is a great success as it would motivate students to work during this time of health crisis. Seeing someone working in the background making keyboard noise or turning pages will relax and encourage participation in revisions. For many, it is also a way of breaking the isolation associated with the Covid-19 crisis.

Crackling atmosphere

Many channels flourished on YouTube during the reporting period. The most popular videos have sometimes been viewed hundreds of thousands of times. “The man who sits next to me”, “Study Vibes” or even “On revise together” are examples of channels. Among the formats offered, we find learning sessions of one, six or twelve hours. The YouTubers have also pimped up their videos, some filming themselves to music or, for example, next to a fireplace. The atmosphere.

Regardless, this new trend should continue to be successful. This changes the many silly and sometimes dangerous trends that are prevalent on the internet that we regularly review on Hitek.