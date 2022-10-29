What is Fontaine and which update will feature it in Genshin Impact?

Fontaine is a area in Teyvat related to the Hydro Archon in Genshin Affect. Archon is often known as the God of Justice, though not a lot is understood about her. What has been revealed about her is that the Lochfolk left this area after the earlier Hydro Archon handed away.

Whereas there is not a lot official data on this brand-new area, there are a number of leaks price investigating. Fontaine, specifically, seems to be slated for a Genshin Affect 4.0 launch date. There may be at present no information or leaks about when that replace might be launched.

What’s at present recognized about Genshin Affect’s Fontaine?

An enormous flood of leaks got here out on October 23, 2022; a few of the content material revealed in these leaks was associated to Fontaine. For instance, the above leak reveals some .lua information beneath the Model 4.0 folder. Essentially the most thrilling facet of this knowledge is that it is all linked to some undersea content material.

Different leaks made point out of the participant going underwater. The complete extent of such content material is unknown as a result of the leaks occurred very early in relation to the replace’s launch date. To not point out that the unique megathreads and mirrors have been eliminated.

[4.0 Beta] There might be some high-speed shifting boat in Fontaine *STC [4.0 Beta] There might be some high-speed shifting boat in Fontaine*STC

On this replace, a high-speed boat might be launched as nicely. It should most definitely be quicker than Waverider, which Vacationers can at present use, however there is no such thing as a knowledge to check. Equally, it’s unknown why Vacationers would require a brand new sort of boat on this area versus the outdated Waverider.

Some leaks have additionally talked about undersea life, corresponding to turtles. There have been no vital leaks revealing how Vacationers can work together with them. On the very least, this new area might be vastly completely different from something Vacationers have seen earlier than.

It’s price mentioning that the above trailer showcases Fontaine’s Archon Quest round 2:02. It is titled Act IV: Masquerade of the Responsible. Lyney and Lynette present up, that means they are going to presumably be playable characters someday after Genshin Affect 4.0 goes stay.

For comparability, after the discharge of Inazuma, Ayaka grew to become playable, and Cyno did the identical with Sumeru, and each characters have been featured of their respective components of the teaser. The Fontaine part of the trailer ends abruptly, and there may be little else when it comes to helpful details about the brand new area.

When is Fontaine coming to Genshin Affect?

Two characters related to this area (Picture through HoYoverse)

Each main area associated to The Seven has been launched in an x.0 Model Replace. For instance:

Model 1.0: Mondstadt and Liyue

Mondstadt and Liyue Model 2.0: Inazuma

Inazuma Model 3.0: Sumeru

Later updates would develop on these talked about above, however the principle level is that the x.0 updates make the principle area explorable. It stands to motive that gamers in Genshin Affect 4.0 will have the ability to go to some areas of Fontaine.

Likewise, a number of of the beforehand posted leaks additionally level to the area popping out in that Model Replace. The content material is topic to alter, however previous priority reveals that it is unlikely that a complete area would get delayed to a distinct Model Replace quantity.

There may be at present no official date for when Genshin Affect 4.0 or its beta check will launch.



