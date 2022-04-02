What is Fire Scorpion Charm in Elden Ring? How to Obtain it?

There is a lot of different Pyromance builds that gamers can try out at Elden Ring. If you look at the title, you’ll see a lot of skills that are based on faith and intelligence. The Tarnished have a lot of options when it comes to how they use their skills and how they try to fight in the Lands Between.

The Pyromancy spells have become a favorite for people who have spent a lot of Runes on Faith. In the RPG, fire-based skills are already very powerful. With the help of a Talisman, Elden Ring allows players to go one step further and give the spells even more power.

It’s a must-have for people who want to do a lot of fire damage to their enemies. The Talisman gives all fire spells a straight 12% boost. It even works with Flame Shrouding Cracked-Tear, which gives the same boost. However, many people in the community are having trouble getting their hands on this item.

How to get Fire Scorpion Charm?

Players will first need to get to Altus Plateau. They have two ways to do so. Alternatively, they can go through Magma Wyrm Makar, who can be found in the north of Liurnia of the Lakes in the dungeon.

They need to piece together two halves of a Dectus medallion and activate the Grand Lift of Dectus, which will take them there. The latter is better for people who aren’t strong enough for the boss to fight.

Afterward, players need to get to the Erdtree-Gazing Hill Site of Grace, which is to the north of the Magma Wyrm Field boss’s lair and can be found on the map.

To get there, the Tarnished will have to go north and then follow the ravine to the Seethewater Cave. Players will need to go west to reach the Seethewater Terminus, which is right in front of Fort Laiedd.

They will need to keep going west. When they get to the fort, they’ll need to go to the north side of the wall and find the entrance to the ward’s small courtyard. Here, they will see an elite Prelate protecting a doorway that leads to the inside.

The Elden Ring Tarnished will have to kill the enemies in this area and then move on to open the door to get to the next room.

They will drop the Fire Prelate Armor Set and the Colossal Prelate’s Inferno Crozier as a reward for taking down the elite enemy. If you go inside Fort Laiedd, you’ll have to climb the stairs to the top of the fort’s walls.

After they reach the roof, they will have to jump over the battlements and land on a wooden platform.

There, they will see an apparition, and next to her will be a glowing item drop that the players will have to interact with. They will get the Fire Scorpion Charm if they do this.

