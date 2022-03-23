What is expect from the “Nothing Event”? Check the event launch details and livestream info here!!

It’s going to be a big day for Nothing, the consumer technology company founded by Carl Pei, who used to work for OnePlus. The event is called “Nothing: The Truth,” and later tonight, the company will announce its product roadmap. Here are some facts about the event.

Where to watch?

At 7.30 p.m. IST, there is no event. The company is also posting this on its website and on its official YouTube account. The link to the YouTube video of the event is below. This is the link.

Nothing event: What’s expected?

If you go to tonight’s event, you won’t know what the company is going to say. It should show what products will be available in 2022. Of course, the standard expectation is that Nothing will talk about its new premium smartphone, perhaps one powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. There’s no way to know for sure that Nothing will show off its new phone later today.

According to some leaks, Carl Pei was seen using the “Nothing” phone at MWC 2022. There is no official confirmation of the same, though. It’s also possible that the co-founder has been making vague hints about an Android device on Twitter. In February of this year, he tweeted that he was back on Android, which caused people to think that the new device was coming soon.

Just over a year has passed since Nothing was first released. There are high expectations for the brand because Pei’s previous phone company OnePlus broke new ground in high-end phones. It has also bought Andy Rubin’s Essential, which tried to make high-end Android phones but didn’t do very well.

When did Carl Pei say that he was going to start making Nothing? The company, which is based in London, has investors like Tony Fadell, Casey Neistat, Kevin Lin, and Steve Huffman. Fadell is the CEO of Future Shape and the inventor of the iPod (co-founder and CEO of Reddit).

In October of last year, it announced investors from India, including Karan Johar, Yuvraj Singh, and Sabyasachi Mukherjee. It said it had raised $50 million in a new Series A round. It also said at the time that it was working with Qualcomm to power its future tech ecosystems, which it would do.

So far, the company has only made one thing: the Nothing ear (1) truly wireless earphones, which are made by the company. These have a retro transparent design that lets you see inside the device. These cost Rs 5,999 in India, and they have mostly been praised by the industry because of their design and how well they work. No one says that these have been shipped close to 100,000 units in just two months.

