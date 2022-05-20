What is Ellen Barkin Net Worth? Find How Much Money Does This American Actress Own?

Ellen Barkin net worth is around $80 million, as of now. She is an actress and producer from the United States. In the 1982 movie Diner, Barkin got her first big break. In the years that followed, she appeared in movies like “Tender Mercies,” “The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the 8th Dimension,” “The Big Easy,” “Johnny Handsome,” and “Sea of Love.”

“Man Trouble,” “Into the West,” “This Boy’s Life,” “Bad Company,” “Wild Bill,” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” are some of the movies she has since been in. Ellen Rona Barkin is the real name of this American actress and producer. Ellen Barkin is also a nickname for her. In short, she is an American. The Bronx, New York, United States, is where she lives. Check out the information about Ellen Barkin net worth and her biography here.

Ellen Barkin Early Life

Ellen Rona Barkin was born in The Bronx, New York, on April 16, 1954. Barkin is Evelyn and Sol Barkin’s daughter. Her mother was in charge of a hospital, and her father sold chemicals.

She went to Parsons Junior High School in Flushing, where she lived. Barkin went to Manhattan’s High School of Performing Arts for high school. She went to Hunter College after that. She went to New York’s Acting Studio to keep going with her acting career.

Ellen Barkin Career Info

Barkin’s big break came with the movie “Diner,” which came out in 1982. After getting good reviews, she was cast in the 1983 movie “Tender Mercies.” After making a name for herself in Hollywood, Ellen got some big parts in movies like “The Big Easy” and “Sea of Love” in the late 1980s. She also did a number of off-Broadway plays during this time.

She won an Emmy for her role in the made-for-TV movie “Before Women Had Wings” in the late 1990s. Barkin also did a good job in the movie “Switch,” which got her more award nominations. She got parts in movies like “The White River Kid” and “Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas” in the late 1990s. Ellen was in “Ocean’s Thirteen” in 2007.

Barkin’s first play on Broadway was “The Normal Heart,” which won her a Tony Award. During this time, “Another Happy Day” was one of her most famous movies, and her performance in it got a lot of praise from critics. In the middle of the 2010s, Barkin was in TV shows like “Happyish” and “Animal Kingdom.”

Is Ellen Barkin Married?

Gabriel Byrne, an actor, was Barkin’s first husband. The couple got married in 1988. Before getting a divorce in 1999, Byrne and Barkin had two children together during their marriage. The breakup was friendly, and Gabriel even went to Ellen’s wedding to billionaire Ronald Perelman a year later. Ron and Ellen stayed together for another six years before getting a divorce in 2006.

She got $40 million from the divorce settlement. Some news stories say that Perelman’s lawyers “surprised” Ellen with divorce papers and told her to move out of their home while her ex-security husband’s guards watched. Barkin admits that she loved Perelman and that their breakup was very hard on her.

On the other hand, Ellen says that Ron saw her more as an “accessory” or a “trophy wife.” In 2007, she filed a lawsuit against Perelman, saying that he had promised to put $3.4 million into her new film company. A judge told Ron to pay her $4.3 million in the end.

What is Ellen Barkin Net Worth?

American actress Ellen Barkin has a net worth of $80 million. After getting her big break in the 1982 movie “Diner,” Ellen went on to play a number of leading roles that made her one of the most well-known people in Hollywood.

She is known as a “tough-cookie” because of how she acts. Barkin’s squinting eyes and slightly crooked face make her stand out from the typical Hollywood stereotype of a woman. These out-of-the-ordinary qualities helped her get a big part in “Sea of Love” with Al Pacino.

What is Ellen Barkin’s Connection With Johnny Depp?

According to AFP, Ellen Barkin was testifying as a witness in the defamation suit filed by Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard. The Americal actress said that she had a brief “sexual relationship” with Depp in the 1990s. Ellen also accused Depp of being jealous, controlling, and frequently drunk. She claimed that he once threw a wine bottle in his hotel room in Las Vegas.

As per AFP reports, Ellen Barkin’s testimony was videotaped in November 2019 and played for the seven-person jury hearing of the defamation case. “He was drunk a lot of the time,” she said. “He was a red wine drinker. He’s just a jealous man, controlling — ‘Where are you going? Who are you going with? What did you do last night?'” she added.

That's all about Ellen Barkin Net Worth.