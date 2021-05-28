WHAT IS DRUG DISCOVERY INFORMATICS?

Medical scientists create large amount of data for conducting research into treatments for specific diseases or for certain patient demographics. Discovery informatics involves the creation of systems that can work more efficiently with such large sets of clinical trial and treatment data. Drug discovery informatics offers better solutions to researchers by escalating the speed of drug discovery, drug development, clinical studies, etc. where a large number of data is generated throughout the process. Drug discovery informatics does not only help to speed up the process but also increases the accuracy by shortening the buffer time in research.

Modern technology has improved data storage, processing, management and analysis. That’s needed as the amount of data from new methods of gene sequencing has vastly increased the amount of data available.

In the same way informatics can help organize a medical operation’s records, discovery informatics can make the system of researching and creating effective new drugs faster and more efficient.

For More Insights, Grab PDF @ https://bit.ly/34qBYpz

GROWING MARKET FOR DRUG DISCOVERY INFORMATICS

Economic realities also have fueled the surge into drug discovery informatics. Expensive failures in this area can now be mitigated with effective data mining and analytics, which has increased interest in discovery informatics.

Drug discovery informatics market is bifurcated into the following

Pharma & Biotech Research Organizations

Contract Research Organizations (CROs)

Below graph provides a comparative analysis of the value contribution for each of the segment for the years 2019 and 2028:

With the current COVID-19 pandemic conditions, the demand for drug discovery informatics has increased at a significant rate. The instant need for vaccines due to the lethal nature of COVID-19 infection is forcing many pharma and biotech players to focus on the development of vaccines and other similar drugs. To conduct drug discovery in a short period, leading biological companies and contract research organizations are taking assistance of drug discovery informatics.

In 2019, North America held the largest share in the drug discovery informatics market due presence of major pharma and biotech players, and rapid growth in drug discovery research. However, due to low research cost, growing demand of new drug discoveries, and presence of large number of CROs in developing countries such as China and India, Asia Pacific region is experiencing rapid surge in drug discovery contracts from across the world. Significant rise in drug discovery projects is augmenting the rapid growth of the drug discovery informatics market in the region.