What is Darren Criss Net Worth? How rich is this American Actor and Singer?

Darren Criss was born on February 5, 1987, in San Francisco, California, United States. He is a well-known singer and actor. He is well-known for being in the Fox show Glee, which is a musical comedy (2010-2015). Darren is very successful in his life right now, and he has always wanted to work in this field. Find more about Darren Criss net worth here.

Darren Criss Early Life

Darren Everett Criss was born in San Francisco on February 5, 1987. His father is a well-known investor and art supporter, and his mother is from Cebu, Philippines, and has Chinese, Filipino, and Spanish roots. His father was born in Pittsburgh and comes from Europe. This makes Criss Eurasian. In 2020, for “American Crime Story,” he was the first Asian American actor to win an Emmy for acting.

His family moved to Hawaii in 1988, and Darren lived there for four years. He moved back to San Francisco and went to several Roman Catholic schools there. He went to the University of Michigan after he graduated. Then, in 2009, he got his Bachelor of Fine Arts. He had studied theatre performance as his major and musicology and Italian as his minors.

Criss was very interested in the arts from a very young age. He began taking violin lessons when he was five years old, and he kept taking them for the next 15 years. He also learned how to play the piano, guitar, mandolin, harmonica, and drums during this time. During high school, he was in charge of the school orchestra and started his own band. At age 15, he started to learn how to write music and write his own songs.

Darren Criss Career & Achievements

After he played Blaine Anderson on the comedy show Glee, he became more well-known. In The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story, where he played a serial killer, he won Emmy and Golden Globe awards (2018).

In 2015, Darren Criss helped start the first outdoor music festival in New York, called Elsie Fest. Darren is also a co-owner of the Chicago musical theatre company Starkid Production.

He was in How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying and Hedwig and the Angry Inch. Teenage Dream, which was a cover of a song from Glee, was a hit and reached number 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. It was also certified gold in the United States. In 2011, his cover of Glee: The Music Presents the Warblers was number two on the US Billboard 200.

Darren Criss was also nominated for an Emmy Award in 2015 for the Glee Finale episode This Time. He is thought to be the first Asian American actor to win an Emmy Award for his acting.

He was in plays like “Pride and Prejudice,” “A Few Good Men,” and “The Cripple of Inishmaan.” Darren has also performed at charity events for the American Conservatory Theatre, AIDS Project Los Angeles, Toys for Tots, The Old Vic, City of Hope National Medical Center, etc.

He won several awards, including Teen Choice Awards for Glee, Primetime Awards, Broadway World – Chicago Awards for Starship, and more.

What is Darren Criss Net Worth?

Darren Criss is an American actor, musician, singer-songwriter, and composer with a $5 million net worth. Criss is probably best known for his role on the TV show “Glee,” but he has also been in a wide range of other projects since then. These things include plays on Broadway, movies, and TV shows. Criss is also a talented and well-known musician who has made a number of recordings, both on his own and with his band.

Is Darren Criss Married?

In January 2018, Darren told Mia Swier that he was going to marry her. He also said that they had been seeing each other for more than seven years. The two people got married on February 16, 2019.

That’s all about Darren Criss Net Worth. Stay tuned for more such updates!!