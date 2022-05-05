What is dana Perino age? Find this American Political Commentator’s height, salary, and net worth here!!

Dana Perino is an American political commentator and author. She was the White House Press Secretary for the 26th President of the United States from 2009 to 2013. As a political commentator for Fox News, Dana Perino makes millions of dollars each year, which is a lot of money. Dana Perino Net Worth is around $6 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Here are some interesting things you should know about Dana Perino’s wealth, how much money she makes from Fox News and how many kids she has, as well as her husband and more.

Dana Perino Early Life

Dana Marie Perino was born on May 9, 1972, and she is now 44 years old. When she was born, she lived in Evanston, Wyoming, but she was raised in Denver. Perino grew up in a family from Italy.

She went to Ponderosa High School in Parker, which is in the city of Denver. When Perino went to Colorado State University-Pueblo, he got a degree in mass communications. There were two minors she took: Spanish and politics. There, she worked for KTSC-TV, which is part of PBS.

Her next step was to go to the University of Illinois Springfield and get a master’s degree in public affairs reporting. During her time at UIS, she also worked for WCIA, a CBS affiliate, as a reporter. She covered the Illinois Capitol for the station.

Dana Perino Career

After moving to Washington, D.C., she worked for Rep. Scott McInnis as a staff member. There, she worked as Rep. Dan Schaefer’s spokesman for almost four years. It was 1998 when she moved to England with her husband.

She came back to Washington in November 2001, two months after the September 11 attacks. From there, she went on to become the spokesperson for the Department of Justice in 2001, and she did that job. He then worked for the White House Council on Environmental Quality as an Associate Director of Communications.

Then, under George W. Bush, she rose to be the Deputy Press Secretary. Perino was the White House Press Secretary when Tony Snow had cancer treatment in 2007, so she was in charge of the press.

From 2007 to 2008, she did all the work of the Press Secretary. Two shoes were thrown at President Bush by a TV reporter named Munstadhar al-Zaidi during a press conference in December 2008.

Perino’s eye was hurt by a microphone stand during the chaos. He was Assistant to the President and the White House Press Secretary from September to January 2009, when the Bush administration came to an end and President Obama took over. This is how it works:

Dana Perino is the name of the person who wrote this sentence. “Net Worth” Fox News hired Getty Perino after she left the White House. She became a political commentator for Fox News.

Co-hosting “The Five” began for her back in 2009. Her nomination for a job on the Broadcasting Board of Governors came later in the year. She was approved by the Senate in June 2010, and she was sworn in then. This is how it works: She started teaching political communications at the Graduate School of Political Management at George Washington University.

For a few years, she worked for the Crown Publishing Group of Random House as a book editor or publishing executive. She left that job after a few years. In September 2016, she started a podcast with Chris Stirewalt called “Perino & Stirewalt: I’ll Tell You What.” She and Stirewalt co-host the show together.

The show was on every week until Stirewalt was fired from Fox News after the 2020 presidential election when the show was no longer on. “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino” was a show on Fox News that she did in October of that same year. She left the show in early 2021 to become a co-anchor with Bill Hemmer on “America’s Newsroom.”

Dana Perino Net Worth and Salary?

Dana Perino net worth is about $6 million as she makes a good amount every year. Before that, she was the 26th White House Press Secretary, working for George W. Bush when he was in office.

In the Clinton years, Dee Dee Myers was the first woman to be a White House Press Secretary and perino is the second woman to be the White House Press Secretary. She is also the editor of Crown Forum, which is the conservative publishing arm of Crown Publishing Group.

What is Dana Perino’s height?