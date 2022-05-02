What is Connie Chung Net Worth? Find her salary, family details, and biography here!!

Connie Chung is a well-known American journalist who was born in China. For the U.S. TV news networks like NBC, CBS, ABC, CNN, and MSNBC, she has worked as both an anchor and a reporter over the years. She started a TV show called “Eye to Eye with Connie Chung,” and it quickly became a hit across the United States. Connie Chung net worth is around $80 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

The show was a mix of news and interviews with celebrities. If you watched, you might have liked the show, but Chung was accused of not giving enough attention to what was going on in the world. Only two other women had done this before her in 1993. She was also the first Asian American woman to be an anchor on a major network news show in the United States of America at the time.

She has also done a lot of famous interviews, like one with US Representative Gary Condit, who was interviewed after Chandra Levy was found dead. She also talked to the famous basketball player Earvin Johnson after he told the world that he had HIV.

In 1995, she caused a stir because of a question she asked a fireman during an interview that was too personal. Her question was thought to be very insensitive to the situation and viewers sent her protest letters. After a lot of public outcries, she was fired as a co-anchor of the CBS Evening, but she kept her job. For more details, keep scrolling the page further.

Early Life and Career

As the youngest of ten kids, Chung was born in 1946 in Washington, DC. He was born in 1946. It was less than a year ago that her family had moved from China to the United States. Five of her siblings died in the war there.

At that time, her father, William, worked for the Chinese Nationalist Government as a spy. For high school, Chung went to Montgomery Blair High School in Silver Spring, Maryland. She then went to the University of Maryland, College Park, where she earned a BA in journalism in 1969.

The Watergate scandal broke in the early 1970s, and during that time, Chung worked as a correspondent for the “CBS Evening News with Walter Cronkite.” After that, she led evening newscasts for KNXT, the network’s station in Los Angeles. CBS Newsbreak, which she also hosted for stations on the West Coast, was another show she hosted. She delivered primetime news updates from Columbia Square in Hollywood.

After a break, Chung came back to network news in 1983 as the host of the new NBC show “NBC News at Sunrise.” When Tom Brokaw couldn’t be there for “NBC Nightly News” on weeknights, she took his place. Roger Mudd, a broadcast journalist, also worked with Chung on the NBC news magazines “1986” and “American Almanac.”

Connie Chung net worth

An American journalist named Connie Chung net worth is $80 million. Her husband of many years, Maury Povich, has a net worth of a lot of money, too. They have been married since 1984, and they have three children, two from Povich’s first marriage, and one that was given to them.



Over the years, she has done a lot of famous interviews, like one with politician Gary Condit and one with basketball star Magic Johnson. After the Oklahoma City bombing, Chung did two very public interviews with Newt Gingrich’s mother and with a firefighter. Both of these interviews led to her being fired from “CBS Evening News.”

Personal Life

Maury Povich, a talk show host, married Connie Chung in 1984, and they had two children. He is a talk show host. At a party in the early 1990s, Chung said that she was going to cut back on her work to have a child. It did not turn out the way they had hoped. In 1995, they took in a boy named Matthew Jay Povich.

At WTTG-TV in Washington, they worked in the news department. They met each other. They were together for a long time. They are Povich’s two children from his first marriage to Phyllis Minkoff. Susan Anne and Amy Joyce are his two children from that marriage. They split up in 1979.

Conclusion

That’s all about Connie Chung net worth. She is an American journalist who is well-known, experienced, and well-liked. Connie has worked for TV news networks in the United States, including NBC, CBS, and ABC, as well as CNN and MSNBC. The 72-year-old journalist has been a host and correspondent for all of these networks.