What is Chrishell Stause net worth? Check her Selling Sunset Salary, net worth, and early life here!!

Fans have been curious about Chrishell Stause net worth since her divorce from Justin Hartley and how much money she makes on her show, Selling Sunset, as well as how much money she makes.

She was born on July 21, 1981, in Draffenville, Kentucky. Stause is a cast member of Netflix’s Selling Sunset and an agent at the high-end real estate brokerage firm, The Oppenheim Group, in Los Angeles. She is also a member of the show.

Chrishell used to be an actress on soap operas like All My Children and Days of Our Lives. That’s how she met Hartley. They were married from 2017 to 2021. She filed for divorce from Stause in November 2019. he said in the documents that the two had split up in July 2019. Stause, on the other hand, said they broke up the same day he filed.

In January 2021, their divorce was over. People who read Us Weekly say that Chrishell and Justin didn’t sign a prenup. TMZ also said in December 2019 that Hartley and Stause may have split because of money. If they had agreed to a deal that would have paid them $250,000 per episode for the next three years, they’d get that money.

18 episodes per season would cost $4.5 million each year. There was no prenuptial agreement between the couple, which was confirmed by TMZ. TMZ also speculated that Hartley listed his separation date as five months earlier than Stause in order to keep his new salary from being part of their divorce. Find more about this American actress here.

Chrishell Stause Net Worth

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Chrishell Stause net worth is $5 million, and she lives in the United States. During the month of July 1981, Chrishell Stause was born. This is one of her best-known roles. She played Amanda Dillon on the soap opera All My Children from 2005 to 2011.

Stause played Madison on the TV show Luke 11:17 for a few years in 2008. One of her best-known roles has been Jordan Ridgeway on the soap opera Days of Our Lives, which began in 2013. It was from 2015 to 2016 that Chrishell Stause played Zoey Miller/Cynthia Castle on the TV show Younger Daze.

In 2016, she played Bethany Bryant on the soap opera The Young and the Restless as Bethany Bryant. She has also starred in the movies The Crimson Mask, Another Time, and My Little Girl Is Gone, as well.

Chrishell Stause Career Info

During the American soap opera All My Children, Chrishell Stause played Amanda Dillon. As well, she made guest appearances in shows like Body of Proof and Mistresses. She also joined the Groundling troupe in LA.

“The Young and the Restless” was her first film on the big screen in 2017. In 2020, she also played the lead role in the movie Eve of Abduction.

For its 29th season of “Dancing With The Stars,” she also took part. After she is done with the Netflix show called “the Selling Sunset,” she will be on the show.

Chrishell Stause Real Estate

Justin and Chrishell spent $4.65 million in April 2019 to buy a new home in Encino, California, that had just been built there. It’s a 6,700-square-foot home built in the style of a modern farmhouse. It was in June 2021 that Chrishell bought a house in the Hollywood Hills for $3.3 million.

According to a marketing company called Evoluted, Chrishell sold $15.8 million worth of homes in seasons 1, 2, and 3. This means that her commission is… well, a lot. According to The Sun’s report from 2021, Chrishell sold seven homes. The one that costs the most? $9 million went into that. *Water chokes* By the end of the year, she made more than $1 million in commissions alone.

Chrishell Stause Personal Life & Biography

She is also known by the name Chrishell Stause. Terrina Chrishell Stause was born on July 21, 1981. She got her middle name Chrishell because she was born at a station called Chris. After her parents died of cancer, her father took her in and raised her until she was old enough to live on her own. In her family, there are 4 people.

It was in 2006 that she got engaged to Mathew Morrison, but they broke it off in 2007. Her husband, Justin Hartley, got divorced in 2021. She married him in 2017, and they had a son in 2018. She is currently dating her boss and co-star of a Netflix show, Jason Oppenheim, who is also her boyfriend.

The Bottom Line

Chrishell Stause net worth is estimated to be $5 million. After playing Amanda Dillon in the TV show “All my Children,” she gets a lot of attention. In movies like “Eve of Abduction” and TV shows like “Mistresses,” she was also well-liked for her work. People say that as of 2022, she makes $500,000 a year.