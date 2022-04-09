What is Chica’s real name? Who is Chica Dating?

Maria Lopez was born on May 22, 1994, in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Her zodiac sign is Gemini, and she is both an American and a Puerto Rican citizen. If you want to know more about her, you can find out more about her on Instagram, where she’s been posting more than 200 pictures.

She’s known as TSM Chica, and her Instagram account has more than 180,000 followers. Some show her playing video games. Most of these were taken during her everyday life.

Who is she dating?

TSM Chica is very secretive when it comes to the men and women she may have dated. This is why there are so many rumors about her past and current relationships, as well as her sexual orientation, on the internet, because of this.

Several people think that the popular gamer is now having an affair with a mystery man who is not a celebrity. They think her fame might make it hard for them to keep their relationship private from the media, so she’s not letting them see each other (not vice-versa). People say that they have been together for a long time.

Apparently, TSM Chica is either gay or lesbian. She has been in relationships with other women who are popular on YouTube and social media. A fan has even said that he saw her kissing a female friend at a club in Los Angeles, California, but this hasn’t been proven. She doesn’t seem to be married or have kids as of May 2021.

Early life and school

TSM Chica was born and raised in San Juan by her parents, who don’t want to be in the news because they don’t want to be in the news. She hasn’t said anything about having siblings, but it’s thought that she has an older brother.

As a child, TSM Chica was interested in video games, so she made friends with boys because she could talk to them about games and sports.

After going to a high school near her home, she became interested in playing games against other people and focusing on first and third-person shooter video games. TSM Chica was also into sports. She played a lot of different games, like tennis and soccer. Then in 2012, she decided to stay away from college, but instead work hard at her job on the internet.

Her career as a Youtuber and Gamer

TSM It started when Chica signed a deal with TSM, which is a group of gamers. This made her the first professional female player for them. Then, after a while, she left them and joined DooM Clan. Then, she worked for Luminosity Gaming as a streamer and content creator.