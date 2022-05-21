What is Carmelo Anthony net worth? Is this NBA basketball player rich?

American pro basketball player Carmelo Anthony net worth is thought to be about $170 Million. He used to make the most money of any NBA player at one point. His current salary is only $1 million, and he isn’t thought of as one of the best players as he was when he was at the top of his game. He plays for New York.

He’s been on more than four different teams. He used to play for OKC, then moved to New York to play for the Nicks. After that, he played for the Thunder, then moved to the Hawks, and is now playing for the Houston Rockets.

He has a lot of properties in New York and Texas. He planned to sell his New York properties so he could buy more in Texas. He just moved to Houston, Texas, from a neighborhood in New York. He liked Houston better than the neighborhood in New York.

The value of his properties is somewhere around $40 million. He just spent seven million dollars on a new mansion in Houston that has its own track. He just bought a mansion from New York in Houston. He just spent 11 million dollars on a new mansion in Houston. Keep an eye out for more news about famous people. Find more Carmelo Anthony net worth here.

Carmelo Anthony Early Life

Carmelo Anthony, also known as “Melo,” is an American professional basketball player who was born on May 29, 1984. He plays for the Los Angeles Lakers in the NBA (NBA). Anthony played college basketball for the Syracuse Orange. As a freshman in 2003, he won a national title and was named the Most Outstanding Player of the NCAA Tournament. After one year at Syracuse, he entered the 2003 NBA draught.

The Denver Nuggets picked him with the third overall pick. Anthony has also played for the New York Knicks (2011–2017), the Oklahoma City Thunder (2017–2018), the Houston Rockets (2018), and the Portland Trailblazers (2018) during his 18 years in the NBA (2019-2021). He has been named an NBA All-Star ten times and an All-NBA Team member six times in his career so far.

Career Breakthrough

The Denver Nuggets picked Carmelo with the third pick in the first round of the 2003 NBA draught. He was picked after Darko Milii (#1) and LeBron James (#1). Carmelo Anthony made just over $94 million in salary alone in his first nine years in the NBA. Anthony played for the Denver Nuggets for his first seven seasons. They drafted him after he played for Syracuse for one season. Carmelo led the Denver Nuggets to the playoffs every year he played for the team from 2004 to 2010, and the team won two division titles. Anthony played for the Nuggets from 2003 to 2011. From 2011 to 2017, he played for the New York Knicks. In 2017, he joined the Oklahoma City Thunder. In 2014, Anthony scored 62 points in a single game, which was a record for the Knicks.

Carmelo has been an NBA All-Star 10 times, and he has played for Team USA in the Olympics in 2004, 2008, 2012, and 2016. He won gold medals for the USA in the Americas Championship in 2007 and in 2008, 2012, and 2016. He won the NBA’s scoring title in 2013.

Carmelo Anthony Salary

In the 2017-2018 season, Carmelo Anthony’s annual salary peaked at $26 million. From endorsements, he makes an extra $9 million a year. The New York Knicks paid him $80 million over 5 years when they signed him. Between June 2017 and June 2018, Carmelo Anthony’s salary and endorsements brought in $33 million. By 2020, Carmelo had made a total of $260 million just from his NBA salary.

Is Carmelo Anthony Married?

In July 2010, Carmelo married the MTV star La La Vasquez. Since 2004, they had been together. Kiyan Carmelo Anthony, their son, was born in March of 2007. In 2017, it was said that La La had moved out and that the couple was no longer together.

During this “on-again, off-again” time with La La, Anthony had a child with Mia Burks. The child’s name is Genesis Harlo. Carmelo said he was the father of Genesis, took responsibility for her, and gives her money, but he hasn’t posted or talked in public about her.

Carmelo Anthony Net Worth

Carmelo Anthony is a pro basketball player who was born in Brooklyn and has a net worth of $160 million. He may be best known for his time with the New York Knicks. Anthony has been an NBA All-Star ten times and a member of the All-NBA Team six times.

