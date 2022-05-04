What is Brad Gerstner net worth? How rich is the founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital?

A professional businessman named Brad Gerstner net worth is between $1 -$2 billion as of 2022. When Brad started a business in 1986, he named it Wawasee Boat Care. He ran a business by washing boats, but it wasn’t enough to make money.

He is the founder and CEO of Altimeter Capital, which is a company. He also has a lot of experience managing and looking after a lot of businesses in a variety of jobs, which makes him a very powerful person.

Another reason Brad is so good at business is that he has a lot of education in different fields. Gerstner is multi-talented and has a unique way of thinking. So, Brad Gerstner is thought to be one of the wealthiest and smartest entrepreneurs. There’s a good chance now that you want to know about his salary and more.

So, we’ve written down all the information about him that we know. Find more about Brad Gerstner net worth and other details here.

Brad Gerstner Early Life

At the time of this writing, Brad is 49 years old. He was born on May 4th, 1972. As for his birthday, he has the sign of Taurus on it. Businessman: Thomas Gerstner, his father, died, and his mother, Martha Burt, is his mother now. Brad’s birth father died when he was very young.

Because of this, his mother, Martha, married Robert Burt again. Robert, on the other hand, died in 2016. Because the businessman has not talked about his parents, this isn’t a good thing. Douglas Gerstner, William Gerstner, and Lynne Vandy are three of Brad’s siblings, as are three other people.

Brad, who is the CEO of Altimeter, went to Wabash College, where he learned how to read and write. To get his BA in political science and economics from college, he had to study for a lot of years.

Gerstner then went to the University of Oxford and studied economics, Philosophy, and Politics there. Brad then went to the Indiana University School of Law from 1993 to 1996. Indiana University gave him his law degree, too, so he knows a lot about the law now. Again, Brad went to Harvard University and got his MBA.

What makes Brad Gerstner So Rich?

When Brad started a business in 1986, he named it Wawasee Boat Care. He ran a business by washing boats, but it wasn’t enough to make money. At the same time, Brad also worked as a junior lawyer at Indianapolis.

When he worked for Indiana in 1998, he was the deputy secretary. Gerstner stayed on until 1999 when he was let go. The National Leisure Group hired Brad as a Co-CEO after he graduated from Harvard in 2000. It was founded by Gerstner and other people in 2004. Gerstner was the CEO of the company. The Marchex bought the group in 2006.

Next, Brad had a big change in his life when he started Altimeter Capital, the largest technology company in 2008. Gerstner made a lot of money when he bought shares in Priceline, Uber, Twilio, Hubspot, and Expedia. sources say Altimeter has $15 billion in venture capital and private equity, which is about how much money the company has.

Brad’s Altimeter also bought Snowflake in 2020. This led to a profit of more than $ 8 billion for the company. That Roblox also came out in 2021. The Gerstner also made it public in 2021. So, it may have made a lot of money. And he reportedly earns about $873,262 as a salary, per Wallmine.com.

Brad has also worked at PAR Capital as a portfolio manager. This isn’t the only job Brad has had. He was also a board member and an investor in Zillow, so he had a lot to do with the company. Another thing you should know is that Gerstner is on the board of directors and a member of the Orbitz Worldwide. As a result, the whole fortune of Brad Gerstner is going to grow in the coming years for sure.

Brad Gerstner Personal Life

Brad has been married to his wife Michelle Boyers Gerstner for a long time. They are very happy together. They have been living in Woodside, California, where they have shared all of their good times and bad times if there have been any.

Brad and Michelle first met each other when they were students at Harvard. There was a time when they were dating each other, too.

It turned out that the two were together for more than five years as a boyfriend and a girlfriend. When Brad and Michelle got married, they did it at Martha’s Vineyard on September 29, 2007, after that.

Conclusion

That’s all about Brad Gerstner net worth. We hope you have enjoyed reading the article and found it worthwhile. He is a famous businessman and the founder, and CEO of Altimeter Captial with a net worth of $1 – $2 billion.