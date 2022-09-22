What is Bonus Depreciation?

Bonus depreciation is a tax incentive that allows a business to immediately deduct a large percentage of the purchase price of eligible assets, such as machinery, rather than write them off over the “useful life” of that asset. Bonus depreciation is also known as the additional first-year depreciation deduction.

Key Takeaways Bonus depreciation allows businesses to deduct a large percentage of the cost of eligible purchases the year they acquire them, rather than depreciating them over a period of years.

It was created as a way to encourage investment by small businesses and stimulate the economy.

Businesses should use IRS Form 4562 to record bonus depreciation as well as other types of depreciation and amortization.

The rules and limits for bonus depreciation have changed over the years, and the latest ones are scheduled to expire in 2023.

In 2022, bonus depreciation allows for 100% upfront deductibility of depreciation; this depreciates 20% in each subsequent year until its final year in 2026. See also What's in Biden's American Families Plan?

Understanding Bonus Depreciation

When a business buys or develops an asset, the tax treatment for that asset is traditionally to spread the cost of the asset over its useful life. This process is known as depreciation, and depreciation expense reduces a company’s net earnings. With net earnings smaller, companies often incur smaller tax liabilities.

Bonus depreciation is an accelerated business tax deduction that lower’s a company’s taxable net income and thus reduces its tax liability. Instead of allocating the cost over the life of an asset, Congress enacted rules that allow businesses to deduct a fixed percentage of an eligible asset’s cost upfront.

Although a company may ultimately expense the same total amount over the asset’s life, bonus depreciation is more likely to assist a company in reducing its tax liability, especially when considering potential impacts to tax brackets. For example, deducting $10,000 over 10 years may not materially impact each year’s taxable income, but deducting $100,000 in a single year may reduce a company’s highest marginal tax rate.

The Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, passed in 2017, made major changes to the rules on bonus depreciation. Most significantly, it doubled the bonus depreciation deduction for qualified property, as defined by the IRS, from 50% to 100%. The 2017 law also extended the bonus to cover used property under certain conditions.

History of Bonus Depreciation

Bonus depreciation recently celebrated its 20th year in existence. Over time, the criteria for eligible property as well as the bonus depreciation rate has changed, and the legislation for the tax benefit has been extended several times. Below is a very high-level summary of the legislation associated with bonus depreciation.