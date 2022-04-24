What is Blake Griffin Net Worth? Find How Rich Is This NBA Athlete Here!!

Brooklyn Nets big man Blake Griffin is one of the best athletes in NBA history. Griffin still has a lot of work to do outside of the court. He has a new comedy career in the works, and his work on the court isn’t going as well as before. Blake Griffin net worth is estimated to be $110 million.

Griffin played for the Los Angeles Clippers when he first joined the NBA. He was the first pick in the 2009 NBA Draft, but he had surgery on his knee and had to miss his whole first season because of it.

During the 2010-11 season, Griffin made his NBA debut. Right away, Griffin was a big star. He scored 22.5 points, grabbed 12.1 rebounds, and made 3.8 assists per game as a first-year player. It helped him win the 2011 Rookie of the Year Award and 2011 Slam Dunk Contest after he jumped over the back of a KIA sedan.

Blake Griffin Early Life

Blake Griffin was born on March 16, 1989. He was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. His father, Tommy, was a basketball player at Northwestern Oklahoma State College. She taught him and his brother from grade one until Blake was ready to go to high school. His mother Gail did this at home.

Blake learned how to play basketball when he was very young. His father taught him. That said, he also liked to play baseball and football when he was a young boy.

During Griffin’s first year at the high school, he played on the school’s basketball team with his brother Taylor (who also became a professional basketball player). His father was the team’s coach. Griffin quickly showed how good he could be as a high school player. He led the team on long, unbeaten runs and later won many awards.

Blake Griffin Net Worth

Basketball player, Blake Griffin net worth is $110 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The Los Angeles Clippers were Griffin’s first team, but he moved to the Detroit Pistons in 2018. As a player, he has been to the NBA All-Star game six times. He has also been a winner of the NBA Slam Dunk Contest and a winner of the NBA Rookie of the Year in the past. He has been called one of the best rookies to ever play in the NBA, and people say that.

Blake Griffin NBA Career

Griffin was chosen by the Los Angeles Clippers as the best player in the 2009 draught. Even though he had a knee injury in the first season, he still had a great second season and made the All-Star game. It was called the Slam Dunk Contest in 2011. In 2011, he won it, too. This led to a lot of people calling him “the best rookie of all time.” For many years to come, he kept being on the All-Star team.

They hired Doc Rivers to be their head coach in 2013-14. He had to sell the team to Microsoft CEO Steve Ballmer for $2 billion after he was banned from the NBA for life. Griffin had a lot of injuries from 2015 to 2018. He also caused a stir when he hit a member of the Clippers’ equipment staff because he was angry.

After the 2017-18 season, Griffin was traded to the Detroit Pips. Blake had a good start to the season, but he had to miss the last eight games because of an injury. In 2018, he set a new record for points with 50 in a game against the 76ers. That didn’t stop him. In January of 2020, it was announced that Blake Griffin would be out for the rest of the season.

Griffin signed a deal with KIA and starred in a lot of well-known commercials. Jordan Brand also signed him up for a shoe deal. He also signed deals with Subway and AT&T and Vizio, as well as with NBA 2K and NBA 2K 2. This year’s NBA 2K13 game had Griffin on the front cover. Kevin Durant and Derrick Rose were on the cover of a popular video game. He was also on the cover.

Final Words

That’s all about Blake Griffin Net Worth. Griffin is probably the best player in the history of the Clippers. His record with the Los Angeles Lakers: 504 games played, 21.6 points per game. He made 51.2 percent of his field goals, 31.6 percent of his free throws, and 68.0 percent of his three-pointers.