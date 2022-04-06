What is Blackflame Monk Amon spirit summon in Elden Ring?

During the game, players can try out a lot of the spirit summons that Elden Ring has. As players try to move forward in the story to become Elden Lord, summoning spirits can help them a lot.

It’s different for each Spirit Ash. Most of them are there to help the player keep enemies from paying attention to them, but there are some that can handle a hard fight on their own.

When the Tarnished visits Elden Ring, they will see one of the most powerful spirit ashes in the game. The Black Flame Monk Amon can summon is one of these ashes. The monk can do a lot of damage even though it costs a lot of FP.

The Blackflame Monk Amon Spirit Ash is very sought after, but it’s not that easy to find. In this guide, we show you how to get hold of the summon.

The Blackflame Monk Amon spirit summons in Elden Ring PlayStation PlayStation. In order to call on the spirit of Amon, players will have to wait a while in terms of progress. The item doesn’t show up in the early parts of the game. You’ll have to wait until you reach Altus Plateau at the very least before you can get the Spirit Ash.

How to get your hands on Blackflame Monk Amon’s spirit summon?

It can be done in two ways: There is a recommended way to do this. You should put the two halves of the Dectus medallion together and then use the Grand Lift of Decius. The lift will take them to a new area in the Lands Between. Instead, you could fight Magma Wyrm Makar, who leads a dungeon to the north of Liurnia of the Lakes. You could also try to kill him. He can be hard to fight, depending on the type of build that players have chosen and the runes they bought while leveling up. After they beat the boss, they will be able to get to the Plateau.

It’ll be a while before the Elden Ring Tarnished reaches the area. They’ll have to head northeast and look for the Hidden Path to the Haligtree. Two halves of the Haligtree Secret Medallion will be needed to get to the Hidden Path. The Grand Lift of Rold must also be turned on for the path to be accessible.

It will be important to look for a hidden cavern beneath the large staircase in the main hall after getting into the area. Invisible walkways will make it possible for them to get to it. These walkways will lead them to the catacomb that they have to go through before they can finish it. Stray Mimic Tear: The area’s boss will be a Stray Mimic Tear.

As long as you have summons that is good, you can make the fight a lot easier for yourself. It will happen automatically after you beat the Stray Mimic Tear boss. The Elden Ring Tarnished will get the Blackflame Monk Amon Spirit Ash.

If you want to use Amon in Elden Ring, you’ll have to pay 115 FP for him. This is one of the most expensive but powerful summonses that players can use there.