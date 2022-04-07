What is Black Bow in Elden Ring? How to obtain this weapon?

Elden Ring lets players choose different builds and try out new game styles that they were afraid to try in previous FromSoftware games. People who want to be rangers use longbows and short bows and crossbows to defeat the game. They also want to try out a new style in PvP.

In terms of the weapon of choice for the ranger build, most people choose the Black Bow, which many people think is the best long-range weapon in the game. Because it’s a longbow in design, players will be able to get by with it as a short bow in close-quarters combat, even though it’s a longbow. Strength and Dexterity are both important for this weapon.

Players are having trouble getting their hands on the Black Bow in Elden Ring, even though rangers there are very interested in it. If this guide can help them, that would be great!

It’s a shame, but players won’t be able to get their hands on the Black Bow until they’ve made a lot of progress in the story and reached the late game. It is in Lyndell, the Royal Capital. You can only get there after the Elden Ring Tarnish has found the Altus Plateau, which is on the way to Lyndell.

How to Obtain Black Bow in the Elden Ring?