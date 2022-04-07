What is Black Bow in Elden Ring? How to obtain this weapon?

Elden Ring lets players choose different builds and try out new game styles that they were afraid to try in previous FromSoftware games. People who want to be rangers use longbows and short bows and crossbows to defeat the game. They also want to try out a new style in PvP.
In terms of the weapon of choice for the ranger build, most people choose the Black Bow, which many people think is the best long-range weapon in the game. Because it’s a longbow in design, players will be able to get by with it as a short bow in close-quarters combat, even though it’s a longbow. Strength and Dexterity are both important for this weapon.
Related: What is Blackflame Monk Amon spirit summon in Elden Ring?
Players are having trouble getting their hands on the Black Bow in Elden Ring, even though rangers there are very interested in it. If this guide can help them, that would be great!
It’s a shame, but players won’t be able to get their hands on the Black Bow until they’ve made a lot of progress in the story and reached the late game. It is in Lyndell, the Royal Capital. You can only get there after the Elden Ring Tarnish has found the Altus Plateau, which is on the way to Lyndell.
How to Obtain Black Bow in the Elden Ring?
- They have to get to Altus Plateau, which can be done in two main ways. The first thing to do is to put together the two halves of the Dectus Medallion and then use the grand Lift of Dectus, which is near Liurnia of the Lakes. Also, you can go through Magma Wyrm Makar, the dungeon’s leader, north of Liurnia.
- This way, you can reach the top of the plateau. If players haven’t spent enough Runes to level up their character in the game, it can be hard to defeat him at first. Elden Ring tarnished will have to make their way to the East after they reach the area from either direction. Lyndell, the Royal Capital is where they will need to go.
- To get into this area, players will have to fight off a Draconic Tree Sentinel that is blocking their way. To get into this area, players will have to fight off the Draconic Tree Sentinel.
- In order to unlock the Avenue Balcony Site of Grace, the Elden Ring Tarnished will need to make its way to its center and unlock the site from the Site of Grace. A long path with broken-down carriages can be found by going down the stairs on the left. After going even more to the left, they’ll come across a fountain and an open archway. They’ll drop down there again, near the fountain and across the archway.
- The drop-down will be near a lift. Afterward, they will see a lot of house roofs on the platform below. When they need to, they’ll have to go across it straight and even use running jumps until they reach a body with a glowing item on it. The Black Bow will be given to anyone who interacts with the Tarnished.