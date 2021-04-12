What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Regenerative Medicine Market?

The global regenerative medicine market size is projected to advance at a considerable rate in the coming years due to the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and genetic disorders, rising number of regenerative medicine companies across the globe, surging government investments in regenerative medicine research, and technological advancements in the stem cell therapy and tissue engineering areas.

The different types of therapy included in the industry are gene therapy, immunotherapy, cell therapy, and tissue engineering. Among these, the immunotherapy category is predicted to register the fastest growth in the coming years in the regenerative medicine market. The reason for this is the swift advancements in the stem cell technology and the increasing awareness regarding its resultant product across the globe, which, in turn, has resulted in the rising research & development funding from different private and government organizations.

There are several applications of regenerative medicine including diabetes, orthopedic & musculoskeletal disorders, cardiology, oncology, dermatology, and central nervous system disease. Out of these, the orthopedic & musculoskeletal application dominated the regenerative medicine market in the past, owing to the surging incidence of orthopedic diseases, which, in turn, is attributed to the increasing geriatric population. The oncology application is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the near future because of the rising prevalence of cancer around the world.

The Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest growth in the coming years in the regenerative medicine market, which is ascribed to the improving infrastructure and facilities for accelerating the stem cell research in developing countries. The Chinese government has approved research related to the human embryonic stem cells that has further encouraged the researchers for exploring the clinical potential of stem cells. In addition to this, changing lifestyle, aging population and increasing medical needs of people is further driving the growth of the regional market.

This study covers