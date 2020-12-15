What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in P2P Carsharing Market?

P&S Intelligence published a new research report, titled, “Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Carsharing Market : Global Industry Analysis and Forecast till 2030, The global peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing market is projected to witness extensive growth in the forecast period (2020–2030), owing to its increasing popularity in urban areas across the world. Moreover, the service engages car owners to provide their personal cars for sharing purposes, which makes it a more flexible and easily accessible carsharing service.

Geographically, the P2P carsharing market is categorized into North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific (APAC); and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA). Among all regions, Europe is expected to exhibit significant growth in the market during the forecast period, due to people’s reluctance to buy personal cars owing to their high maintenance requirements. Moreover, the initiatives to reduce road traffic congestion and environmental pollution are further propelling the region to adopt these services.

Convenience and cost effectiveness of the P2P services is a major driver for the P2P carsharing market. P2P services allow the vehicle owners to generate additional revenue by renting out their idle cars to qualified members. This helps the owners to recover the vehicle’s cost of ownership and also helps to enhance the adoption of carsharing services. Moreover, the users of carsharing services can book a car as and when needed, and make the payment on the basis of the time and distance traveled along with an initial registration cost. This increases the convenience of the users, making it a suitable choice for commuting. Thus, convenience and cost effectiveness is a major driver for growth of the market.

Based on Type

Station-Based

Free-Floating

Based on Car Type

Economy

Executive

Luxury

Based on Propulsion

Electric

Fuel-Based

Based on Application

Business

Personal

Based on Commuting Pattern

Daily/Weekly

Monthly

Occasionally

