What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Laboratory Information System Market ?

The global laboratory information system (LIS) market is predicted to demonstrate huge expansion in the coming years. The ballooning requirement for integrated information systems and devices in the healthcare industry, huge investments being made in technology by healthcare firms, and the increasing number of government initiatives being launched in several countries around the world are the major factors fueling the progress of the market. These initiatives are aimed at promoting the usage of advanced healthcare technologies.

Depending on component, the laboratory information system market is divided into software, services, and hardware. Out of these, the software category is currently registering the highest and the fastest growth in the market. This is mainly because of the growing requirement for laboratory information management software in diagnostic laboratories and hospitals around the world. The market is also categorized, on the basis of mode of delivery, into cloud-based, on-premises, and web-based.

Geographically, the North American laboratory information system market is currently the most lucrative one and is predicted to exhibit huge expansion in the future. The main factors causing the boom of the market are the rising incidence of chronic diseases and the growing requirement for advanced treatment and diagnostic technologies in the region. In North America, the U.S. will dominate the market in the coming years, as per the estimates of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India.

