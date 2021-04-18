What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Energy-Based Aesthetic Devices Market?

The global energy-based aesthetic devices market attained a valuation of $2.6 billion in 2018 and is predicted to reach a value of $4.6 billion by 2024. According to P&S Intelligence, a market research company based in India, the market would progress at a CAGR of 10.4% from 2019 to 2024.

A key trend in the energy-based aesthetic devices market is the increasing popularity of home-use devices. Due to the growing adoption of these devices, manufacturers are focusing toward developing easy-to-use and less expensive products which can be used at home without any technical expertise. For example, the ultrasound-based devices used for skin rejuvenation are also being used for removing dirt and impurities from the face. Technical advancements like this are currently trending in the industry and attracting a large consumer base toward these devices, which is positively impacting the market.

Hence, due to the increasing awareness about the advantages of energy-based aesthetic devices and growing preference toward minimally invasive treatments, the market is growing considerably.

