What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Endoscope Market?

As per a research conducted by P&S Intelligence, the global endoscope market is projected to generate a revenue of $28.4 billion by 2024, increasing from $18.9 billion in 2018, progressing at a 7.2% CAGR during 2019–2024. The market is being driven by the surging aged population, technological advancements in the domain, and rising burden of chronic diseases.

North America dominated the endoscope market in the past, and the region is expected to account for 47.7% share of the market in 2024. The surging prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, enhanced healthcare services, presence of major players, and rising number of hospitals are leading to the growth of the regional market. The Asia-Pacific region is predicted to progress at the fastest pace during the forecast period, owing to the increasing awareness regarding early disease diagnosis and rising healthcare expenditure.

The rising burden of chronic diseases, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, and respiratory diseases, across the globe is a major driving factor of the endoscope market. As per the American Heart Association’s Heart Disease and Stroke Statistics 2018, approximately 836,546 deaths occurred in the U.S. because of cardiovascular diseases. Patients suffering from chronic diseases need endoscopic procedures for diagnosis. The increasing prevalence of cancer in Canada is also projected to result in the growth of the market in the years to come.

