What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Digital Health Market?

While the healthcare industry is among the most prominent and important industries, its resources are still limited. The patient pool on the other hand is increasing rapidly on account of growing geriatric population, rising prevalence of diseases, and increasing population across the globe. The availability of healthcare professionals for catering to this vast patient pool is insufficient.

Out of all these, the demand for the mHealth technology was the highest in the past, which can be primarily because of the surging penetration of smartphones and internet all across the globe. mHealth delivers healthcare services with the aid of devices including personal digital assistants, cell phones, tablets, and laptops via wireless networks. Because of the supportive regulatory norms, increasing popularity of at-home services, growing prevalence of chronic diseases, surging geriatric population, and increasing healthcare costs, the requirement for mHealth service is rising rapidly. In addition to this, these applications are also available for wellness and disease management, which is further increasing their adoption.

Geographically, North America emerged as the largest digital health market in the past, which is majorly attributed to the rising government support for enhancing healthcare delivery systems, increasing geriatric population, and surging awareness regarding several digital health technologies through conferences and workshops, particularly in the U.S. In addition to this, different territories and provinces in Canada are actively engaged in developing their own electronic information systems, which is being supported by the Canada health Infoway, a non-profit organization aiming at driving the adoption of digital health solutions.

