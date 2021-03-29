What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Chronic Pain Treatment Market?

The global chronic pain treatment market is predicted to progress at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2030 and generate a revenue of $151.7 billion in 2030. The factors fueling the expansion of the market are the rising implementation of favorable policies by various governments, soaring geriatric population and the subsequent rise in the need for elderly care, and the growing incidence of chronic diseases across the world.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the governments of several countries have taken important measures such as imposing full or partial lockdowns for reducing the spread of the virus and the number of infected persons. This caused the shutting down of industries or in some cases, a significant reduction in the operational capacity of plants, which, in turn, disrupted the logistics and supply chains. Moreover, the industry has been experiencing a slump since the end of 2019. Because of these factors, the market is exhibiting a very slow growth rate in the current times.

The players operating in the chronic pain treatment market are increasingly focusing on product launches for gaining foothold in the market. For example, the FDA approved Voltaren Arthritis Pain, which has been recently developed by GlaxoSmithKline plc, in February 2020. This product provides temporary relief to the patient from arthritis pain and is suitable for people in the age group 18 years and above. The FDA approval made this product the first prescription-strength NSAID topical gel for arthritis pain available OTC in the U.S.

