What is Biggest Trend Currently Witnessed in Agricultural Biotechnology Market?

The world’s population has grown constantly since the age of human beings began; for example, in 1800 the population across the globe was under 1 billion, which has now, almost dramatically, risen to 7.7 billion. With this surging population, the need for enhancing the productivity of everything, for catering to the requirements of the people, has increased as well.

Agricultural biotechnology helps in enhancing agricultural productivity and animal feeds, for increasing their nutrient intake and reducing environmental waste. Attributed to such positive aspects, the agricultural biotechnology market is expected to advance at a substantial rate in the coming years. The different technologies utilized in agricultural biotechnology are biochips, genome editing tools, synthetic biology, deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) sequencing, and ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi). Out of these, genomic editing tools are used the most, primarily in agricultural research.

North America was the largest agricultural biotechnology market in the past, which is ascribed to the growing adoption of genetically modified crops in the U.S. In addition to this, as per reports by the International Service for the Acquisition of Agri-Biotech Applications in 2016, a considerable increase was registered in the hectares of land being used for biotechnology crops in the predominantly industrial countries. Canada and the U.S. were among the key contributors to this, because of the rise in the cultivation of genetically modified crops. The reasons for the rising adoption of genetically modified crops in the U.S. include advantages such as higher crop yields, decrease in the application of pesticides, and higher returns from farming operations.

