What is ASAP Rocky Net Worth 2022? Check his wealth and career details here!!

Rakim Mayers, better known by his stage name “A$AP Rocky,” is an American songwriter, record producer, and rapper from Harlem, New York City. He is also known by that name. It began in 2007 when he joined the A$AP Mob crew. Rocky is one of the best rappers in the United States right now. But what is ASAP Rocky net worth? Let’s look at how much money they’ve made over the years.

ASAP Rocky Career Info

People in Harlem who like to make music started a group called the A$AP Mob crew in 2007. In 2007, A$AP Rocky joined the group. “Peso” became popular on the internet and then on Hot 97, one of the most popular radio stations in the Tri-State area. This made him a big name in the rap world. A second song, “Purple Swag,” came soon after, and the music videos for both of them were a hit right away. It was worth $3 million.

He signed a deal with Sony, RCA Records, and Polo Grounds Music, and he started touring right away. $1.7 million of that money was for his solo work, and $1.3 million was for his company ASAP Worldwide, along with A&R and executive producer Steven Rodriguez, who worked on the deal (known as ASAP Yams).

Rocky played at the Pitchfork Music Festival in July of that year. Soon after, he was supposed to make his TV debut on Late Night with Jimmy Fallon. The night before, he was arrested for allegedly getting into a fight with another person at a party. His show was rescheduled for August 21, and he sang “Goldie” on the late show.

For his first album, “Long. Live. A$AP,” Rocky did a good job. It was also well-received by critics and came out at the top of the Billboard 200. He went on a 40-date tour across the country to promote the album. Long. Live. A$AP. Soon after that, it was certified gold. On March 16, 2015, it was officially made gold. When he was not making music, he started a clothing line called ASAP and worked with a well-known fashion designer and friend, Raf Simons.

“A.L.L.A.” was leaked online on May 25, 2015, one week before it was supposed to be released. Rocky had two hits in 2014. His second album was generally well-received by critics. It came out at the top of the Billboard 200 chart, giving him his second consecutive number one album. However. A.L.L.A went down in sales quickly and became his least popular album of all time.

With Gucci Mane and 21 Savage, he made the song “Cocky” in 2018. It was used to promote the movie, Uncle Drew. Bad Company came out on March 27, 2018, and A$AP Forever came out on April 5, 2018. His album, Testing, came out on May 25, 2018. It came in at No. 4 on the Billboard charts. The rapper A$AP has worked with many other artists over the years, including Tyler, the Creator, and Drake. They have also worked together with artists like Frank Ocean, Lana Del Ray, Tyler, the Creator, and Drake.

ASAP Rocky Early Life

When A$AP Rocky was born, his birth name was Rakim Mayers. He was born in Harlem, New York, on October 3, 1988. As a child, Mayers became interested in rap music. By the third grade, he had written his first rap songs, which he did while at school.

He was 12 when his father was sent to prison for drug dealing, his older brother was killed, and the rest of his family was sent to a shelter. Mayers was a young boy. As he walked around homeless shelters with his mother and sister, A$AP Rocky sold drugs like marijuana and crack.

He kept writing rap songs. When he sold drugs, he was jailed for two weeks. He shared a cell with another rapper named Cassanova.

ASAP Rocky Net Worth

ASAP Rocky net worth is $10 million. From the hip-hop group A$AP Mob, he took the name A$AP Rocky. A$AP Rocky is also a well-known record producer. He goes by the name Lord Flacko when he makes records.

ASAP Rocky Legal Issues

When he saw A$AP taking drugs in an NYC clothing store, Rocky got into a fight with a man. He was sued in July of that year. After photos of the incident came out, he was arrested for assault. Later, he worked out a plea deal.

This happened on August 31, 2014. The woman said A$AP hit her during a music festival. He was charged with misdemeanor and assault, but the judge didn’t believe him. A witness didn’t show up in court, so the case was thrown out. However, the woman filed a lawsuit in July of that year. It was worked out in private in April 2015.

A$AP Rocky and Mustafa Jafari got into a fight on the street, he was arrested for aggravated assault. Jafari is said to have been beaten and kicked during the incident. On Instagram, Rocky shared two videos of the incident. One shows him and his entourage telling two young men, including Jafari, to stop following them.

When Jafari’s headphones broke during a fight, he hit A$bodyguard AP’s with the headphones, and the second video shows him doing it. Jafari’s bodyguard can be seen on surveillance footage attacking him. Ambulance: Jafari was taken to the hospital by ambulance.

A$AP and his bodyguard were arrested because it was thought there was a risk that he might flee or change evidence. They were kept in prison at Kronoberg Remand Prison until the July 30 trial started, which put Rocky’s tour on hold until the July 30 trial was over.

After he was arrested, he was taken to the U.S. Embassy, his family asked Al Sharpton for help getting him out, and many other activists, politicians, and fellow musicians tried to get him out but to no avail.

The Bottom Line!!

ASAP Rocky is one of the most popular and trendy rappers of all time. He is also very popular and trendy. The way he has shown us is that no matter what is going on in your life, you can still go after and achieve success with anything you want.

There is no doubt that ASAP Rocky net wealth will rise over the next five years. His first album came out at the top of the Billboard 200. As of 2022, ASAP Rocky is thought to be worth $10 million.