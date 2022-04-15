What is Amina Muaddi Net Worth? Find how rich is this Romanian Fashion Designer!!

Amina Muaddi is a Jordanian-Romanian social media influencer, model, creative director, and model from Romania. Her Amina Muaddi shoe and heel line is well-known in the country. She has also worked with a lot of famous people for her fashion businesses, like Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber, Rihanna, and more. If you want to know more about Amina Muaddi net worth, read her full biography here.

She’s been one of our favorite Italian influencers to keep an eye on during fashion week for a long time. She co-founded Oscar Tiye, her first shoe business, in Milan, before moving to Paris to work on the launch of her brand with French couturier Alexandre Vauthier.

Amina Muaddi Net Worth

Amina is a wealthy businesswoman and clothes designer who has been making a good living for a long time. She also makes money through brand deals. As of 2022, Amina Muaddi net worth is expected to be about $7-8 million in the United States. (approx.).

Amina Muaddi Height

Amina is a pretty girl with a great and cool personality. She is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 55 pounds. She has a good figure and is healthy. Her hair is black, and her eyes are black.

Amina Muaddi Early Life

She was born to her parents on June 2, 1987, in Romania in a well-known family. According to what people say, Muaddi is a Muslim person. Amina is 34 years old, based on when she was born, so (as of 2021).

At the age of nine or so, she started working in the fashion industry to make money. During her early years, she spent a lot of time in the capital city of Jordan, Amman. At the age of six, she went back to Romania and started focusing on her school work.

Amina Muaddi Career

The first time Amina focused on her job was when she was nine years old, She also graduated from the European Institute of Design’s fashion design program, which she did as well. When she was a teenager, she worked as an assistant stylist for a number of well-known fashion brands. These brands include Condé Nast, Vogue Italy, GQ magazine, and more.

Then, she became interested in footwear design and decided to start her own company that makes shoes. She then moved to the Riviera del Brenta to learn more about shoes. Many well-known artists and suppliers have also worked with her.

She moved to Milan in 2013 to help start the luxury brand Oscar Tiye. Alexandre Vauthier hired her after a while. She moved to Paris and worked with him. A lot of experience led her to start her own shoe company in 2017. One of the best-known shoe brands is now run by her. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Rihanna, and many more wore her clothes.

Muaddi developed an interest in footwear design and relocated to the Riviera del Brenta to master the technique and work with artists and suppliers.

Is Amina Muaddi Single?

Who is Amina Muaddi with? Amina Muaddi’s love life or relationship status is not known for sure. She doesn’t tell anyone about her boyfriend, on the other hand. She also sent a lot of pictures to her best friend, Yigit Turhan.

Besides that, she has worked with a lot of well-known models and brand ambassadors to help spread the word about her company, as well There is no accurate information about Amina’s relationship status right now. She might be single (as of November 2021). She also likes hanging out with her friends.

Amina Muaddi Ethnicity

Amina Muaddi is from the Mixed Arabian ethnic group. Muaddi was born in Romania to a father from Jordan and a mother from Romania. When her family moved to Amman, they did it quickly.

At the age of six, her parents split up. She moved back to Romania with her mother, where she spent most of her life. As a result, she can be classed as part of a mixed cultural group, which is what she is.

Because Amina is from Romania, she is still a citizen. He is half-Romanian and half-Jordanian. Muaddi grew up most of the time in Italy.

The Bottom Line

That’s it, folks!! We hope now you have understood Amina Muaddi net worth and her personal life. She is a talented fashion designer who is known for her shoe line and other designs among famous celebrities.