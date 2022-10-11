What Is a Stick Sandwich Pattern?

What Is a Stick Sandwich?

A stick sandwich is a technical buying and selling sample wherein three candlesticks kind what seems to resemble a sandwich on a dealer’s display. Stick sandwiches may have the center candlestick oppositely coloured of the candlesticks on both aspect of it, each of which may have a bigger buying and selling vary than the center candlestick. Stick sandwich patterns can happen in each bearish and bullish indications.

Picture by Sabrina Jiang © Investopedia 2021



Key Takeaways Candlestick charts are utilized by merchants to find out attainable worth motion primarily based on previous patterns.

One candlestick sample is the stick sandwich as a result of it resembles a sandwich when plotted on a worth chart – they may have the center candlestick oppositely coloured vs. the candlesticks on both aspect of it, each of which may have a bigger buying and selling vary than the center candlestick.

Some merchants search for these patterns as a sign of a attainable short-term development change.

Understanding the Stick Sandwich

In a bearish stick sandwich, the surface candlesticks will likely be lengthy inexperienced candlesticks, whereas the within candlestick will likely be shorter and purple, and will likely be utterly engulfed by the surface sticks. A bullish stick sandwich will look principally the identical however with the alternative shade and buying and selling patterns because the bearish sandwich. Merchants usually will take cues from the closing costs of the third candlestick when deciding to take bullish or bearish positions.

Similar to a bar chart, a day by day candlestick reveals the market’s open, excessive, low, and shut worth for the day. The candlestick has a large half, which is known as the “actual physique.” This actual physique represents the value vary between the open and shut of that day’s buying and selling. When the actual physique is crammed in or black, it means the shut was decrease than the open. If the actual physique is empty, it means the shut was greater than the open.

Though recognizing a stick sandwich sample will not be overly tough, as a result of they will current themselves throughout a bull or bear market, merchants should be cautious to be aware of the colours concerned. Fundamental standards embrace accounting for the colour of candlesticks on each side, in addition to the colour of the candlestick sandwiched within the center. After this sample is acknowledged, merchants contemplate a bearish sandwich to run green-red-green, and a bullish sandwich to run red-green-red.

The theoretical rationale behind the stick sandwich strategy is that when the market is testing new lows, it would produce a purple day. The next day will unexpectedly open greater and can development greater all day, closing at or close to its excessive. This motion hints on the reversal of a downtrend, and most quick merchants will proceed rigorously. Then on the following day, costs open even greater, which accelerates shorts overlaying initially. Nonetheless, costs then drift decrease to shut on the similar degree as two days prior. Savvy merchants will be aware of the help worth implied by the 2 similar degree closes.

Candlestick Sample Reliability

Not all candlestick patterns work equally properly. Their enormous reputation has lowered reliability as a result of they have been deconstructed by hedge funds and their algorithms. These well-funded gamers depend on lightning-speed execution to commerce towards retail buyers and conventional fund managers who execute technical evaluation methods present in widespread texts. In different phrases, hedge fund managers use software program to entice individuals in search of high-odds bullish or bearish outcomes. Nonetheless, dependable patterns proceed to seem, permitting for short- and long-term revenue alternatives.

Listed here are 5 candlestick patterns that carry out exceptionally properly as precursors of worth course and momentum. Every works throughout the context of surrounding worth bars in predicting greater or decrease costs. They’re additionally time-sensitive in two methods. First, they solely work throughout the limitations of the chart being reviewed, whether or not intraday, day by day, weekly or month-to-month. Second, their efficiency decreases quickly three to 5 bars after the sample has been accomplished.

Candlestick patterns seize the eye of market gamers, however many reversal and continuation indicators emitted by these patterns do not work reliably within the fashionable digital surroundings. Luckily, statistics by Thomas Bulkowski present uncommon accuracy for a slender number of these patterns, providing merchants actionable purchase and promote indicators.