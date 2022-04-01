What is 8v8 Player mode in Silly Royale?

In the game Silly Royale, SuperGaming has announced that there will be an 8v8 game mode for a short time. The new mode, called “Squad Island,” lets players play as a group of survivors and guards and fight each other in levels based on the popular Netflix show, “Squid Game.”

When the game came out in December, the studio added the Honeycomb Dalgona and Tug of War levels, as well as a Streamer Mode that lets content creators choose which viewers they want to play with. Combines all of those levels into one and drops players on a deserted island, where they fight each other.

New map, 16-player lobbies (8 on each side), and two separate voice channels for communication with teammates are some of the new features in the new version of the game. In addition, the game doesn’t have any eliminations, which makes it even more likely that you’ll be playing as a team.

When people play Silly Royale, they spend an average of 48 minutes, and one of the most requested features is the ability to team up with friends. Christelle D’cruz, General Manager and co-founder of SuperGaming, said this: “Squad Island is our way of letting you play more Silly Royale with the people you love.”

When the studio first came out this year, they also said that they were working on a new battle royale game called Indus. This game is set to be released in late 2022 for mobile, consoles and Windows PCs. In the same way, this game has a futuristic theme, but it has roots in Indian culture, as seen in the general architecture.

Silly World’s ‘Squid Games’ mode has been a big hit, and SuperGaming’s CEO talks about that and how the company plans to grow in India in an interview.

SuperGaming is also trying to get into the blockchain space by trying to make web3-based games. Tegra is a new project that changes how microtransactions have worked for more than a decade. It lets people buy and play with in-game assets that are powered by NFTs (non-fungible tokens).