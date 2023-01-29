What Happens to Bitcoin After All 21 Million Are Mined?

There have been 19,276,325 bitcoins in existence as of Jan. 29 2023. At that second, there have been 1,723,675 left to be mined earlier than the restrict of 21 million bitcoins is reached.

In reality, one of many chief traits of Bitcoin (BTCUSD) is its restricted coin provide. Bitcoin inventor Satoshi Nakamoto, the nameless title utilized by the creator(s) of the Bitcoin cryptocurrency, designed the cryptocurrency with a cap to restrict the availability. This will increase its shortage over time, which tends to extend demand and value.

New bitcoins are added to the Bitcoin provide roughly each 10 minutes, which is the common period of time that it takes to create a brand new block of Bitcoin. By design, the variety of bitcoins minted per block is lowered by 50% after each 210,000 blocks, or about as soon as each 4 years.

Will the Variety of Bitcoins Ever Attain 21 Million?

The whole variety of bitcoins issued is just not anticipated to achieve 21 million. That is as a result of the Bitcoin community makes use of bit-shift operators—arithmetic operators that spherical some decimal factors all the way down to the closest smallest integer.

This rounding down could happen when the block reward for producing a brand new Bitcoin block is split in half, and the quantity of the brand new reward is calculated. That reward will be expressed in satoshis, with one satoshi equaling 0.00000001 bitcoins. As a result of a satoshi is the smallest unit of measurement within the Bitcoin community, it can’t be break up in half. The Bitcoin blockchain, when tasked with splitting a satoshi in half to calculate a brand new reward quantity, is programmed—utilizing bit-shift operators—to spherical all the way down to the closest entire integer. This systematic rounding down of Bitcoin block rewards, in fractions of satoshis, is why the overall variety of bitcoins issued is more likely to fall barely in need of 21 million.

As of January 2023, 19.3 million bitcoins have already been issued, with about 1.7 million bitcoins nonetheless to be launched.

With the variety of new bitcoins issued per block lowering by half roughly each 4 years, the ultimate bitcoin (realistically the ultimate satoshi) is just not anticipated to be generated till the 12 months 2140. The variety of new bitcoins minted per block was 50 when Bitcoin was first established, and has since decreased to six.25 as of Might 2020—the subsequent halving to three.125 is predicted someday in 2024.



Though a most of 21 million bitcoins will be minted, it is seemingly that the variety of bitcoins circulating stays considerably beneath that quantity. Bitcoin holders can lose entry to their bitcoins, akin to by shedding the personal keys to their Bitcoin wallets or passing away with out sharing their pockets particulars. A June 2020 examine by the crypto forensics agency Chainalysis estimates that as much as 20% of the Bitcoin already issued could also be completely misplaced.

What Occurs After All 21 Million Bitcoin Are Mined?

After the utmost variety of bitcoins is reached, even when that quantity is in the end barely beneath 21 million, no new bitcoins might be issued. Bitcoin transactions will proceed to be pooled into blocks and processed, and Bitcoin miners will proceed to be rewarded, however seemingly solely with transaction processing charges.

Bitcoin reaching its higher provide restrict is more likely to have an effect on Bitcoin miners, however how they’re affected relies upon partially on how Bitcoin evolves as a cryptocurrency. If the Bitcoin blockchain in 2140 processes many transactions, then Bitcoin miners should have the ability to generate earnings from solely transaction processing charges.

If Bitcoin in 2140 largely serves as a retailer of worth, reasonably than for day by day purchases, then it is nonetheless doable for miners to revenue—even with low transaction volumes and the disappearance of block rewards. Miners can cost excessive transaction charges to course of high-value transactions or giant batches of transactions, with extra environment friendly “layer 2” blockchains just like the Lightning Community working together with the Bitcoin blockchain to facilitate day by day bitcoin spending.

How Many Bitcoins Have Been Mined? As of January 2023, 19.39 million bitcoins have already been mined, with about 1.7 million bitcoins nonetheless to be launched. The whole bitcoin provide is capped at 21 million.

How Lengthy Does It Take to Mine One Bitcoin? The time it takes to mine one bitcoin depends upon the quantity of the block reward or what number of new bitcoins are paid to crypto miners for producing a brand new block. The present block reward is 6.25 bitcoins, and a brand new block is produced roughly each 10 minutes. Thus, a brand new bitcoin is mined about each 0.625 minutes. When the reward halves in 2024, about 0.3125 bitcoins might be mined per minute.

What Occurs to Mining Charges When Bitcoin’s Provide Restrict Is Reached? Bitcoin mining charges will disappear when the Bitcoin provide reaches 21 million. After that, miners will seemingly earn revenue solely from transaction processing charges reasonably than a mixture of block rewards and transaction charges.

The Backside Line

Will Bitcoin perform like pocket change or bars of gold within the 12 months 2140? The Bitcoin ecosystem continues to be creating, making it doable that Bitcoin itself will proceed to evolve over the approaching a long time. However nevertheless Bitcoin evolves, no new bitcoins might be launched after the 21-million coin restrict is reached. Reaching this provide restrict is more likely to have essentially the most important impression on Bitcoin miners, nevertheless it’s doable that Bitcoin buyers might additionally expertise antagonistic results.

Investing in cryptocurrencies and different Preliminary Coin Choices (“ICOs”) is extremely dangerous and speculative, and this text is just not a advice by Investopedia or the author to put money into cryptocurrencies or different ICOs. Since every particular person’s state of affairs is exclusive, a professional skilled ought to at all times be consulted earlier than making any monetary choices. Investopedia makes no representations or warranties as to the accuracy or timeliness of the knowledge contained herein. As of the date this text was written, the creator doesn’t personal cryptocurrency.