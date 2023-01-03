What happened to Damar Hamlin?

Buffalo Payments security Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest after making a deal with throughout Monday night time’s sport, inflicting the NFL to droop a pivotal sport towards the Cincinnati Bengals that rapidly misplaced significance within the aftermath of a scary scene that unfolded in entrance of a nationwide tv viewers.

“Damar Hamlin suffered a cardiac arrest following a success in our sport versus the Bengals. His heartbeat was restored on the sector and he was transferred to the UC Medical Heart for additional testing and remedy,” the Payments stated in a press release launched early Tuesday. “He’s presently sedated and listed in vital situation.”

The 24-year-old Hamlin was administered CPR on the sector, ESPN reported in the course of the broadcast. Teammates surrounded Hamlin, shielding him from public view. Many have been weeping and praying whereas Hamlin was handled on the sector by workforce and impartial medical personnel and native paramedics. He was taken by ambulance to College of Cincinnati Medical Heart. Teammate Stefon Diggs later went to go to Hamlin on the hospital whereas followers of each groups gathered exterior, holding lit candles and praying.

WHAT HAPPENED TO HAMLIN?

Hamlin was damage whereas tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins on a seemingly routine play that didn’t seem unusually violent.

Higgins was operating with the ball on a 13-yard move from Joe Burrow when he led together with his proper shoulder, hitting Hamlin within the chest. Hamlin then wrapped his arms round Higgins’ shoulders and helmet to tug him down. Hamlin rapidly received to his ft, appeared to regulate his face masks together with his proper hand, after which fell backward about three seconds later and lay immobile.

Hamlin was down for 19 minutes whereas receiving medical consideration. WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reported that Hamlin required an automatic exterior defibrillator (AED) along with CPR on the sector.

WHAT TOOK SO LONG TO POSTPONE THE GAME?

It took the NFL about one hour after Hamlin collapsed to formally droop the sport as a result of league executives have been gathering data and speaking with referee Shawn Smith, coaches from each groups and the NFL Gamers Affiliation.

Story continues

Troy Vincent, the league’s govt vp of soccer operations, stated that the NFL’s Emergency Motion Plan was activated. Vincent communicated with NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and NFL Gamers Affiliation govt director DeMaurice Smith. Daybreak Aponte, the league’s chief soccer administrative officer, was on the sport and communicated with Payments coach Sean McDermott and Bengals coach Zac Taylor and the referee.

“It was fluid and issues have been altering by the minute,” Vincent stated. “It was apparent on the telephone that the feelings have been extraordinarily excessive. It was a really risky scenario.”

Vincent refuted ESPN’s broadcast report that each groups got a five-minute warmup interval to renew taking part in.

“I’m unsure the place that got here from,” Vincent stated. “It by no means crossed our thoughts to speak about warming as much as resume play. That’s ridiculous. That’s insensitive. That’s not a spot we must always ever be in.”

WHO IS HAMLIN?

Hamlin spent 5 years of faculty at Pittsburgh — his hometown — and appeared in 48 video games for the Panthers over that span. He was a second-team All-ACC performer as a senior, was voted a workforce captain and was picked to play within the Senior Bowl.

Drafted within the sixth spherical by the Payments in 2021, Hamlin performed in 14 video games as a rookie after which turned a starter this season after Micah Hyde was injured.

In 2020, Hamlin started organizing an annual Christmas toy drive in his hometown of McKees Rocks, Pa. By early Tuesday, a neighborhood toy drive organized by Hamlin had surged to greater than $3.1 million in donations. His acknowledged objective was $2,500.

Payments offensive lineman Rodger Saffold, in a put up on Twitter, described Hamlin as a “sort, caring, extraordinarily laborious employee.” Saffold wrote that Hamlin is “loyal, sincere and may at all times put a smile in your face. He’s greater than an athlete, he’s a son and brother.”

WHAT’S NEXT FOR THE NFL?

The Payments-Bengals sport has main playoff implications. Each groups are battling for the AFC’s No. 1 seed. The Payments (12-3) entered the sport within the prime spot whereas the Bengals (11-4) had an opportunity to clinch the AFC North with a victory and in addition have been within the combine for the No. 1 seed together with Kansas Metropolis (13-3).

The Bengals led 7-3 within the first quarter when the sport was stopped.

Jeff Miller, the NFL’s govt vp of communications, public affairs and coverage, stated throughout a convention name shortly after midnight {that a} timeframe for resuming the sport was not being thought-about on the time.

“Our concern is for the participant and his well-being. On the acceptable time, I’m positive that we’ll have a dialog across the subsequent steps concerning the sport,” Miller stated.

The NFL is getting into the ultimate week of the common season and the playoffs are scheduled to start Jan. 14.

___

Observe Rob Maaddi on Twitter at https://twitter.com/robmaaddi

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL