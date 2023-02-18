What Exactly Is Tesla’s Project Highland And Why Do We Need It?

There may be large anticipation of Tesla’s subsequent technology platform and the potential arrival of the much-talked-about $25,000 mannequin that might be derived from it. However there’s one other Tesla replace within the pipeline attributable to land earlier than that. It’s known as Challenge Highland, and these are the main points now we have about it to this point.

The very first thing to underline is that Challenge Highland shouldn’t be a complete new Tesla automobile, however the subsequent evolution of the present Mannequin 3, which may have implications for the Mannequin Y. The place the Mannequin 3 was Tesla’s first common automotive hit, promoting in spades, it has subsequently been eclipsed by the Mannequin Y SUV, which is now outstripping it in most markets. For instance, in 2022, the Mannequin Y offered 35,551 models within the UK and was the third bestselling automobile throughout all gasoline varieties. However the Mannequin 3 solely offered 19,071 models, though it was nonetheless the quantity two EV and approach forward of some other electrical automobiles throughout the 12 months.

The Tesla Mannequin 3 has solely had minor exterior updates because it was initially launched in 2017. AFP through Getty Photographs

To take care of curiosity, the five-year-old Mannequin 3 clearly wants an improve, and Challenge Highland is meant to ship that. One clear intention is to chop manufacturing prices, which presumably will allow a discount in worth. Initially Challenge Highland will deal with automobiles produced at Tesla’s Shanghai plant, which is pausing manufacturing till the tip of February for retooling, however the adjustments may also be mirrored in automobiles produced in Freemont, California. There isn’t any phrase but in regards to the German Tesla manufacturing services.

The fee might be lowered partially by reducing the variety of elements used within the automobile’s inside. However there might be exterior adjustments as nicely. Spy shots of Tesla Model 3 test mules caught out in the wild have proven the automobile with its entrance and rear wrapped. This has led to hypothesis {that a} main a part of the Challenge Highland replace will revolve across the entrance and rear sensor bundle. It’s additionally prone to embrace a refreshed entrance and rear look.

The lined entrance of a Tesla Mannequin 3 Challenge Highland prototype? The Kilowatts (@klwtts) on Twitter

The entrance and rear sensors may come alongside the introduction of Tesla FSD Hardware Version 4.0, the design of which was recently leaked. That is rumored to incorporate an improve of cameras from 1.2Mpixels to 5Mpixels alongside LED flicker mitigation, which improves the studying of digital indicators. The {hardware} laptop has 12 digicam inputs, the place present Teslas solely have 9 cameras. One concept is that two of the additional cameras might be positioned close to the entrance of the automobile going through sideways, to counteract a blind spot from this course. The B-pillar cameras are additionally anticipated to incorporate heaters that may assist cut back fog buildup behind the glass overlaying.

The FSD 4.0 laptop itself is predicted to be as much as 4 instances sooner than the model 3.0 {hardware}. This may come from 20 processing cores in comparison with 12, working at as much as 2.35GHz. As earlier than, two nodes, every with this quantity of processing energy, might be supplied for redundancy. Nonetheless, the FSD 3.0 redundancy has extra just lately been sacrificed to allow extra options through software program upgrades.

Surprisingly, FSD 4.0 additionally contains HD Radar, when Elon Musk had claimed that sooner or later Tesla automobiles would depend on cameras alone. Nonetheless, this radar, known as Phoenix, is way greater decision than the one which was faraway from the Mannequin 3 and Y in 2021. The Phoenix radar may also embrace a heater to guard it from environmental situations, on this case snow and ice blocking the sign.

Photographs of the Tesla FSD 4.0 {hardware} have emerged, displaying appreciable upgrades. inexperienced (@greentheonly) on Twitter

The upgraded sensors and FSD laptop received’t be the one characteristic updates with Challenge Highland, nevertheless. Infotainment has all the time been a number one functionality for Tesla, and there’ll reportedly be enhancements right here, though no additional particulars have emerged. Powertrain adjustments are additionally mooted, however right here once more there aren’t any extra insights whether or not this implies sooner efficiency, longer vary, or slower efficiency and longer vary as with the fundamental Mannequin 3 that now makes use of LFP battery packs. Nonetheless, the “megacasting” of the Mannequin Y manufacturing strains are prone to be rolled throughout to the Mannequin 3 as nicely the structural battery packs already equipped in automobiles produced at Tesla’s Giga Texas manufacturing unit. Each of those manufacturing strategies assist cut back manufacturing prices.

Though the Tesla Mannequin S has acquired notable exterior design adjustments over time, the variations within the look of the Mannequin 3 since launch have been largely beauty. Switching from chrome to black window trim and altering wheel designs are barely noticeable to non-Tesla obsessives. Challenge Highland might want to embrace adequate visible adjustments to sign the variations “below the hood”, rekindling curiosity. The Mannequin 3 will nonetheless proceed to promote nicely, however with no clear sense that it has been refreshed, it may very well be endangered by competitors from newer fashions from different manufacturers.

Official particulars of Challenge Highland are anticipated to be introduced on the Tesla investor day on March 1st.