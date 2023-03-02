What does 15 feet of snow look like? Yosemite National Park shows us rare winter scene

Yosemite Nationwide Park is closed to all guests after experiencing important snowfall all through the park, in accordance with the nationwide park’s web site.

Some areas of the park have measured as a lot as 15 toes of snow. Crews are working to revive essential providers inside the park to permit for guests to soundly return, the park says in a Fb put up.

Brian Ochs, a meteorologist with the Nationwide Climate Service in Hanford, stated the Yosemite space is now not underneath a blizzard warning, however the space may see a dusting and presumably as a lot as one inch of snow Wednesday.

Ochs stated the Yosemite space may get as a lot as 6-12 inches of snow on Saturday evening into Sunday morning, with the potential for larger elevations seeing as a lot as 15 inches of snow.

In keeping with the Nationwide Park Service web site, there isn’t a estimated date for reopening.

Tent cabins at Curry Village in Yosemite Nationwide Park are almost coated in snow. Yosemite is closed to guests after the park skilled important snowfall with some areas recording as much as 15 toes of snow, in accordance with the Nationwide Park Service Fb put up on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Picture courtesy of Yosemite Nationwide Park.

A porch in Curry Village in Yosemite Nationwide Park is framed in snow. Yosemite is closed to guests after the park skilled important snowfall with some areas recording as much as 15 toes of snow, in accordance with a Yosemite Nationwide Park Fb put up on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023. Picture courtesy of Yosemite Nationwide Park.