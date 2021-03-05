What do the post credits scenes mean? (Spoiler)

We had a lot of questions for this last episode. Here we are, here we are, the last episode of WandaVision has appeared, and after the initial opinions it was collected, it was intense, sometimes even a little brisk. We invite you to return to the two post-credits scenes in Episode 9 so as not to miss any link made with the upcoming MCU productions. We’ll take stock immediately.

Warning: This article contains loot for the latest episode of WandaVision. Don’t read it if you don’t want to be pampered.

WandaVision episode 9

WandaVision Episode 9 was pretty intense, answering a number of questions, although some still remain unanswered. Don’t worry, a recap of the episode is coming very soon.

What we can say in a very short summary at the moment is that the fake Pietro was shipped quickly, that Dottie was a false lead (namely not an unusual character), that the hex was actually destroyed (with vision and the children) by Wanda and vision in passing) and that Wanda had to deal with her sadness in an oasis of peace in a very beautiful mountain. And good for the White Vision … we have to wait a little before we know its fate. We will tell you all about it very quickly. In the meantime, we decided to dwell on the episode’s post-credits scenes as there is a lot to be said.

The first post-credits scene

The first post-credits scene in the episode shows an officer calling Monica and asking her to go to the theater. The agent is exposed as Skrull and explains that an old friend who is close to his mother would like to speak to him. When Monica asks where this old friend is, the Skrull points to the sky.

Monica then smiles. It is almost certain that the person the Skrull is pointing at is Nick Fury. The latter has in fact been friends with Maria Rambeau since Captain Marvel, and moreover, he could have helped her build the SWORD and strengthen their connections a little more. It is very likely that this post-credits scene will introduce Captain Marvel 2.

The second post-credits scene

The second post-credits scene at the end of the episode bridges the gap to the next MCU production in which we’ll see Wanda at work: Doctor Strange. We discover that Wanda has organized some kind of retreat, an oasis of peace in the heart of the mountains, to overcome her pain and grief. At least that’s what you might think at first glance. We find it mostly split and Scarlet Witch is using the Darkhold. The Book of Dark Holds is a collection of scrolls written millions of years ago by the evil elder god Chthon, whom we told you about earlier. It’s about the one who has the origin of “The Magic of Chaos”.

The book contains the body of occult and evil knowledge that the being had gathered over thousands of years to study, use and understand the darkest mystical powers in the universe. The seemingly appeased Wanda can now create whatever she wants, so she has split up to use the dark castle and find her children in a different branch of the multiverse. Scarlet Witch hears her screaming and calling for help. This scene makes it clear that Wanda is ready to turn the entire multiverse around to find her children and it is certain that this will have an impact on the next episode of Doctor Strange. It should also be noted that Doctor Strange’s logo in the Multiverse of Madness is the same color as Scarlet Witch:

This is further proof of the bond that will unite the two productions in the future. In any case, it is certain that with this second post-credits scene, Wanda opened phase 4 of the MCU and the door to the exploration of the multiverse. Do you think Doctor Strange will come and try to argue with her? We’ll let you take our survey and look forward to reading your theories in the comments section!