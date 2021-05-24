What do Historical and Future Outlooks of the Physical Access Control System (PACS) Market Signify?

The Growth of Physical Access Control System (PACS) market is huge, the study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Fast-paced growth of the retail & corporate sector has substantially increased demand for various physical access control systems, such as biometrics, card-based access, and others. According to the National Retail Federation United States, in 2017, retail sales increased by 3.9%, and e-Commerce sales increased by 13% in the same period. The report stated that, in 2017, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in the U.S. retail industry reached US$ 88.6 billion.

According to the International Trade Administration, the U.S. retail industry is highly progressive, and employs approximately 1 out of 5 Americans. A report published by the European Commission (EC) in 2015 stated that, the European commerce sector comprises 5.5 million companies, while representing 11% of the EU’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP). As per this report, estimated value added by this sector to other sectors such as finance, real estate, ICT, transport, manufacturing, and agriculture is nearly EUR 1 trillion. This definitely indicates high demand for PACS from this sector.

What are the Key Challenges Faced by PACS Equipment Manufacturers?

While PACS has become an integral part in various sectors such as retail, IT, industrial, and others, high costs for implementation and maintenance often restrict its usage for many enterprises.

Also, the COVID-19 pandemic has impacted the manufacturing of PACS equipment due to various factors such as non-operational manufacturing units during lockdowns, scarcity of raw materials, shortage of labor, disrupting logistics sectors, and others. Furthermore, most IT offices have started ‘work from home’ since the past year, which has substantially declined demand for PACS around the world.

However, manufacturers are actively trying to develop more cost-effective, premium solutions for a diverse range of industries, including small to medium ones, in order to increase their sales footprint gradually.

The Physical Access Control System (PACS) market report provides the readers with the below-mentioned insights:

Key trends, including ecological conservation, patented solutions, and globalization.

Consumption pattern of each segment of the market in every region.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Critical analysis of R&D activities performed by market players to expand their production footprint across various industries.

Thorough research of effect of the market across various end use industries.

The Physical Access Control System (PACS) market report gets rid of the following queries:

Which end use has the highest rate of consumption and why? Which regions are the market players targeting to gain a competitive edge? What is the growth forecast of the global market in region? What is the Y-o-Y growth rate of the global market? Which segment will have the maximum share of the global market by the end of year?

And so on…..

