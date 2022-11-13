What did SkyDoesMinecraft do? Exploring the controversial allegations raised against the popular Minecraft YouTuber

Former Minecraft YouTuber Adam “SkyDoesMinecraft,” who additionally started a music profession beneath the identify NetNobody, noticed a tumultuous fall in 2022. Curiosity within the YouTuber had begun to wane as his focus switched from Minecraft to selection gaming and music content material.

In January, some critical allegations have been levied in opposition to him by his former companion, Elizabeth. The accusations inspired others to talk out in opposition to the YouTuber, together with former staff, associates, and enterprise companions.

Instantly after the allegations, Sky went darkish on YouTube and Twitter and has not posted something on both platform since. The latest replace from him was a report that he was trying to promote his YouTube channel on a web-based market.

Attributable to YouTube’s insurance policies in opposition to promoting channels which have monetization enabled, it might probably show inconceivable for SkyDoesMinecraft to promote his 11 million subscriber important channel, particularly on the preliminary $900,000 asking value he posted. Nonetheless, his try to promote the channel might be seen as acknowledging that his content material creation profession won’t recuperate from the allegations.

After allegations of home abuse have been levied in opposition to SkyDoesMinecraft in January, he selected (as an alternative of responding to the intense claims) to promote his channel with 11,000,000 subscribers for 900,000$… lol? After allegations of domestic abuse were levied against SkyDoesMinecraft in January, he chose (instead of responding to the extreme claims) to sell his channel with 11,000,000 subscribers for 900,000$… lol? https://t.co/KjHgFTOzhn

What was SkyDoesMinecraft accused of?

SkyDoesMinecraft had already stopped importing YouTube movies for a few months earlier than his ex-girlfriend posted an iCloud doc detailing his abusive habits on January 23, 2022. Elizabeth shared examples of his repeated verbal and emotional abuse in opposition to her, in addition to sexually harassing and abusing different ladies. He was additionally accused of stealing firm cash and drug abuse.

Expensive Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka Skydoesminecraft

Its time everybody is aware of the reality. Im uninterested in letting you get away with this. The police know.

Placing the proof beneath because it wont add appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0… Expensive Adam Dahlberg aka netnobody afka SkydoesminecraftIts time everybody is aware of the reality. Im uninterested in letting you get away with this. The police know.Placing the proof beneath because it wont add appropriately icloud.com/pages/096anNR0…

His abuse additional prolonged to Elizabeth’s private belongings in addition to her pet pig. She mentioned that he would break her issues round the home in matches of rage, in addition to go away her pet exterior within the chilly. SkyDoesMinecraft would additionally allegedly deprive her of meals. One other disturbing element was her declare that he supplied her $100,000 for possession of her unborn child.

“You even tried convincing me to allow you to BUY MY UNBORN BABY. You mentioned phrase for phrase, ‘Should you don’t need her, I’ll simply provide you with like 100 grand or one thing.’ You act like your children are simply objects. You haven’t had that form of cash in years.”

With regard to different ladies he allegedly sexually harassed and assaulted, he would reportedly give victims hush cash, spending a whole lot of hundreds of {dollars} in alternate for his or her silence. This cash reportedly got here from his firm, which he would steal from so as to repay victims in addition to to help his drug habit. He was additionally accused of sending express photographs to minors with out concern for his or her age.

Shortly after Elizabeth’s iCloud doc was tweeted, former staff of SkyDoesMinecraft got here up with tales of their very own. Former staff accused him of bullying, overworking, and mendacity to them. Some feminine staff accused him of sexual harassment and assault as properly.

Elizabeth acknowledged in her tweet that she had notified legislation enforcement of his alleged crimes and wrongdoings. Most damning, he has not publicly commented or refuted any of the allegations made in opposition to him.

Maybe as an admission of defeat or an try to earn money so as to pay authorized charges, SkyDoesMinecraft’s ambition to promote his YouTube channel in April was the final main information that is come from him.

