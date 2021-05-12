What devil fruit would you have eaten in One Piece?

The One Piece manga brought us some great adventures. During Luffy’s adventures we were sometimes overjoyed, sometimes on the edge, because of scenes of incredible sadness. If you’re a One Piece fan, you must have wondered at least once in your life what devil fruit you would have eaten in Luffy’s universe. We can help you answer this question.

The fruits of the devil in one piece

Devil fruits, as you know for sure, are legendary fruits that give various abilities and skills to those who eat them, but doom these people never to be able to swim again. The skill a person will develop depends on the type of fruit ingested.

Given the multitude of devil fruits that exist in Eiichirō Oda’s work, many of us have already imagined trying one and developing extraordinary powers. Are you someone similar to Luffy, in which case you could become a Rubber Man, or are you ultimately closer to someone like Sugar? Our personality test should determine that.

The personality test that determines what devil fruit you would have eaten in One Piece

Without further ado, here is our personality test that will finally show you what devil fruit you could have swallowed as a whole in the universe of One Piece. Be careful, honesty is required!

What is your result, are you surprised? Satisfied with your new strength? Don’t hesitate to let us know in the comments section. We want to know which wood our readers warm themselves with. And if you want to keep your swing moving, we invite you to find the 10 Dilest Fruits of the Devil of Eiichirō Oda work that nobody wants. Really.