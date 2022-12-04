What Deion Sanders will owe as a buyout if he leaves Jackson State football

Jackson State soccer coach Deion Sanders is reportedly anticipated to take the Colorado job in some unspecified time in the future after the Tigers’ SWAC Championship Recreation on Saturday, in keeping with a number of studies.

Sanders, 55, is in his third season as JSU’s coach. He has compiled a 27-5 file with consecutive SWAC championships and berths into the Celebration Bowl. The Tigers head into the 2022 Celebration Bowl in two weeks with a 12-0 file after Saturday’s 43-24 victory over Southern within the SWAC Championship Recreation.

The Professional Soccer Corridor of Fame cornerback has been instrumental in constructing a gifted JSU roster that included FBS transfers and prime recruits, essentially the most high-profile being 5-star freshman Travis Hunter.

INSTANT ANALYSIS: Jackson State soccer repeats as SWAC champion as Deion Sanders’ future takes middle stage

DEION AT JACKSON STATE: Jackson State soccer’s rise below Deion Sanders began with one other MVP: Ashley Robinson

REPORT: Colorado getting ready to finalize Deion Sanders rent after SWAC title recreation

If Sanders does take a brand new job, Colorado or in any other case, he’ll owe a buyout to Jackson State.

Sanders will owe JSU about $300,000 for a contract buyout, in keeping with a duplicate of the settlement he signed in 2020 that was obtained by the USA TODAY Community. Sanders’ present contract expires on Dec. 15, 2024.

The contract requires Sanders to pay half the remaining wage on his deal if he leaves for an additional job, as long as Ashley Robinson continues to be the athletics director at Jackson State.

The Tigers are set to face NC Central within the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17 in Atlanta. Whether or not Sanders shall be on the sidelines or not stays to be seen.

This text initially appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: What Deion Sanders owes as a buyout if he leaves Jackson State soccer