What cars you can expect in Grand Turismo 7?

Grand Turismo 7, the seventh major installment of PlayStation’s flagship racing game, will be released on March 4, 2022. The game, developed by Polyphony Digital, has a broad range of cars and race circuits from across the world.

The game focuses on the automobiles and racing titles in great detail as a racing game. Players will not only buy and add to their automobile collection but also personalize and tune them to their preferences. Grand Turismo Wiki has compiled the following list, not gotten officially verified. It also lacks the names of all of the cars. So, without further ado, let’s have a look at the list.

Abarth cars

Check the list of Abarth Cars here.

Abarth 500 ’09

Abarth 695 SS (exact model and year to be determined)

Abarth 1500 Biposto Bertone B.A.T 1 ’52

Alpine

Find the Apline cars in Grand Turismo 7.

Alpine A110 1600S ’72

Alpine A110 Première Édition ’17

Alpine A220 Race Car ’68

Alpine Vision GT

Alpine Vision GT 2017

Alpine Vision GT Race Mode

Audi

Here’s the rundown of the best Audi Cars available in Grand Turismo 7.

Audi e-tron Vision GT

Audi R8 4.2 FSI R tronic ’07

Audi R8 LMS (Audi Sport Team WRT) ’15

Audi R8 LMS Evo (model year to be determined)

Audi R18 TDI (Audi Sport Team Joest) ’11

Audi R18 TDI (Le Mans 2011)

Audi R18 (Audi Sport Team Joest) ’16

Audi Sport quattro S1 Pikes Peak ’87

Audi TT Coupe 3.2 quattro ’03

Audi TT Cup ’16

Audi TTS Coupe ’14

Audi Vision GT

BMW

Check the BMW cars you can go for while playing the game.

BMW 3.0 CSL ’71

BMW 3.0 CSL ’73

BMW i3 ’15

BMW M3 ’89

BMW M3 Coupé ’03

BMW M3 Coupé ’07

BMW M3 GT (BMW Motorsport) ’11

BMW M3 Sport Evolution ’89

BMW M4 Coupé ’14

BMW M4 Gr.4

BMW M4 Safety Car

BMW M6 GT3 Endurance Model ’16

BMW M6 GT3 Sprint Model ’16

BMW McLaren F1 GTR Race Car ’97

BMW Vision GT

BMW Z4 GT3 ’11

BMW Z8 ’01

