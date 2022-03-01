What big names will be not available at playable character in WWE 2K22

What big names will be not available at playable character in WWE 2K22

WWE 2K22 is coming, and its motto promises that it “hits different,” implying that the series’ break may have been just what it needed to re-energize it. WWE 2K22 will undoubtedly get viewed as an improvement after the catastrophic WWE 2K20, which resulted in the cancellation of WWE 2K21.

But, thus far, what do we know about WWE 2K22? We do know that the game will get released in March 2022, which will be a departure from the series’ usual October release schedule. We also know that it will have new controls, over 3,400 new animations, revamped visuals, and a reworked engine when it is released.

The game also employs innovative facial scanning technology, with publisher 2K Games stating that 85 percent of the in-game lineup has likenesses scanned. WWE 2K22 will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC on March 11, 2022.

The series usually comes out in October, but it does so in the run-up to Wrestlemania (in April) when WWE devotion is at an all-time high. With the extra time, we’re hopeful WWE 2K22 will be a fantastic wrestling game when it releases. The Deluxe and nWo 4-Life versions, on the other hand, come with three days of early access to the game.

Over 30 wrestlers that are no longer working for the organization will be playable characters in the WWE 2K22 video game, according to the entire launch roster. The following are the names of the people involved:

Alexander Wolfe

Ariya Daivari

Billie Kay

Braun Strowman

Brian Kendrick

Cesaro

Danny Burch

Ember Moon

Fandango

Gran Metalik

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott

Jeff Hardy

John Morrison

Johnny Gargano

Kalisto

Karrion Kross

Keith Lee

Kyle O’Reilly

Lana

Lince Dorado

Mia Yim (RECKONING)

Murphy

Nia Jax

Oney Lorcan

Peyton Royce

Samoa Joe

SLAPJACK

Tegan Nox

Toni Storm

Tucker

Tyler Breeze

William Regal

For more updates, stay in touch with us!!