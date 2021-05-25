What are the typical use cases of next-generation data storage devices across various end users?

The Next Generation Data Storage study offers a comprehensive study of the key dynamics drivers, latest trends, along with effective strategy of segments and sub-segments. To understand business development scenario Next Generation Data Storage market analyst in brief, and create a revenue strategy, methodology considering primary and secondary research. In addition, The Next Generation Data Storage industry report evaluated key features, revenue, price, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, supply & demand, cost, share, sales, CAGR, and gross margin.

The global Next Generation Data Storage Market was accounted for US$ 55,785.9 Mn in terms of value in 2019 and is expected to grow at CAGR of 10.1% for the period 2020-2027.

Dell, IBM Corporation, EMC Corporation, Hitachi Data Systems, Micron Technology, Hewlett-Packard Development Company, Avago Technologies, Nutanix, Toshiba Corporation, Drobo, Quantum Corporation, and SimpliVity Corporation.

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Next Generation Data Storage Market, By Type:

Direct Attached Storage (DAS) Network Attached Storage (NAS) Storage Area Network (SAN)



Global Next Generation Data Storage Market, By Architecture:

File Storage Object Storage Block Storage



Global Next Generation Data Storage Market, By Storage Medium:

Tape Hard Disk Drive(HDD) Solid State Drive (SSD)



Global Next Generation Data Storage Market, By Deployment:

On-premise Cloud



BFSI Government Retail IT and Telecommunication Manufacturing Healthcare Education Media and Entertainment



Global Next Generation Data Storage Market, By Region:

North America Latin America Europe Asia Pacific Middle East and Africa



