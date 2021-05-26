What are the Significant Growth Drivers of Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market?

According to a new Fact.MR study, the eyelashes enhancing agents market was valued close to US$ 280 Mn in 2018, and is estimated to register a Y-o-Y growth of over 5% in 2019. The eyelashes enhancing agent industry remains influenced by various factors, ranging from the innovative developments in cosmetic formulations, to high prevalence of eye inflammations, such as madarosis and blepharitis, which lead to thinning and loss of eyelashes. The research study analyzes the eyelashes enhancing agents market in detail, and offers readers a thorough analysis of key factors impacting the market growth.

The study finds that the focus of manufacturers is currently directed toward extending the growth cycle duration of eyelashes, and enhancing the density of hair in each cycle. This, coupled with the efforts of leading cosmetic brands, such as L’Oréal, and Estee Lauder, to offer effective eyelashes strengthening products with added benefits such as protection from environment and climate, will continue to bode well for the eyelashes enhancing agents industry.

Key players in the eyelashes enhancing agents market are making huge investments in marketing activities to better position their product in the marketplace, while strengthening their distribution across channels including modern trade, franchise outlets, and online stores. According to the study, demand for eyelashes enhancing agents continue to grow unabated, as more consumers link beauty with health & wellness, and prefer using serums and sprays for making brittle eyelashes long and attractive.

The study opines that rising prevalence of diseases, such as blepharitis and madarosis, which cause loss of eyelashes has been one of the leading aspects influencing the demand for eyelashes enhancing agents. Recent studies have revealed that these diseases have increased manifold, thereby leading to a surge in demand and adoption of effective eyelashes enhancing agents.

North America Leads the Way with Focus of Regional Players on Product Upgrades

The study finds that North America continues to be the leading market for eyelashes enhancing agents, with an overall revenues in 2018 estimated at nearly US$ 100 Mn. The higher economic vigor of consumers has made them more willing to spend on personal care products. In addition, several research institutes in North America are focusing on R&D investments for the development of new and advanced eyelashes enhancing agents.

Chapter 1 – Global Economic Outlook

The first chapter provides implicative analysis of the global economic growth and its direct as well as indirect impacts on the eyelashes enhancing agents market. According to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the global economic outlook looks at a weakening expansion in the near term, and then pick up a modest pace after. The efforts for resolving trade differences to revoke the business confidence and strengthen investor sentiment is likely to tilt in the favor of the personal care industry, thereby auguring well for the eyelashes enhancing agents market prospects.

Chapter 2 – Executive Summary

The report then begins with an insightful concise of eyelashes enhancing agents market, wherein global values and growth rate have been provided, along with a summary of key dynamics of eyelashes enhancing agents market. An opportunity assessment of eyelashes enhancing agents market has also been engulfed in this chapter, where winning and losing components of the market have been highlighted and studied.

Chapter 3 – Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Overview

The report proceeds with a succinct overview of eyelashes enhancing agents market, including an introduction to the market and a formal definition of the target research area – eyelashes enhancing agents. Imperative global statistics of eyelashes enhancing agents market, such as size (US$ Mn), forecast values, and Y-o-Y growth rate, have been offered. A taxonomy table included in this chapter represents key segments identified in the eyelashes enhancing agents market.

Chapter 4 – Eyelashes Enhancing Agents Market Background

The forecast factors and their relevance of impact on the prospects of eyelashes enhancing agents market have been incorporated in this chapter, along with patent analysis, PEST analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, and an investment feasibility matrix. An analysis of the product positioning at regional level and customer behavior assessment has been included in this chapter. Key growth drivers, restraints and opportunities of eyelashes enhancing agents market have been studied in detail.

Fact.MR’s study also offers a long-term forecast of the eyelashes enhancing agents market for the period between 2018 and 2027. The eyelashes enhancing agents market is projected to exhibit a CAGR of over 5% through 2027.

