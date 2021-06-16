What are the Segments in the Global Portable Oxygen Kit Market?

The global portable oxygen kit market is primarily divided into 2 key segments. They are end-use and region.

End Use

On the basis of end use, the global portable oxygen kit market is segmented into home appliances, manufacturing, healthcare, aerospace and automotive, pharmaceutical and biotechnology, and others. The home applications sub-segment of the global portable oxygen kit market held $535.3 million in 2018, and it is predicted to witness significant growth over forecast period. This growth can be majorly attributed to the growing demand of portable oxygen kits from home appliances.

Moreover, the healthcare sub-segment is projected to garner a revenue of $1,125.5 million by 2026. This growth can majorly be attributed to the growing utilization of emergency care units and ambulance services in hospitals.

Region

The region segment is divided into Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The Asia Pacific market held $384.3 million in 2018 and is estimated to garner a revenue of $782.8 million by 2026. The rising number of smokers and increase in the air pollution are the prime factors that are expected to propel the growth of the Asia Pacific portable oxygen kit market.

The North America market for portable oxygen kit was accounted for the largest market share and held $617.7 million in 2018. This growth can be majorly attributed to the increasing elderly population and the rising cases of COPD disease in the region.

Key Market Players:

The key market players operating in the global market are Koninklijke Philips N.V., Invacare Corporation, Teijin Limited, O2 Concepts, Inova Labs Inc., NIDEK Medical Products Inc., DeVilbiss Healthcare, Inogen Inc., Worthington Industries, Chart Industries, and others. These firms are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

Market Forecast:

According to the recent report published by Research Dive, the global portable oxygen kit market is estimated to garner a revenue of $2,616.8 million by 2026, increasing from $1,372.6 million in 2018, at a healthy CAGR of 8.4%. The frequency of the respiratory diseases induced by cigarette smoke is expected to boost the growth of the global portable oxygen kit market in the coming years. Furthermore, an increase in the number of elderly people with respiratory problems who require respiratory support is anticipated to fuel the demand for portable oxygen kits market in the analysis period 2019-2026.

