What are the Segments in the Global Intrathecal Drug Delivery System Market?

The global intrathecal drug delivery system market is primarily divided into 3 key segments. They are product type, application, and region.

Product Type

On the basis of product type, the global intrathecal drug delivery system market is segmented into fully implemented and externalized & connected to a pump. Of these, the externalized and connected to a pump sub-segment was accounted for $801.9 million in 2019, and is anticipated to garner a revenue of $1,358.6 million by 2027. Externalized and connected to a pump sub-segment is accounted for the highest market share due to the increasing demand for intrathecal drug delivery system for cancer and cost-effective cancer pain treatment.

Application

On the basis of application, the global intrathecal drug delivery system market is segmented into pain management and spasticity management. Spasticity management sub-segment held a revenue of $668.0 million in 2019, and is further anticipated to garner a revenue of $1,140.2 million by the year of 2027. Spasticity is handled by managing the flow of drug administration, which is critical because spasticity patients require different drugs depending on their condition and body requirements.

Region

The region segment is further segmented into 4 sub-segments. Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. The North America market accounted for the largest market size and is expected to garner a revenue of $695.9 million by the year of 2027.

The United States controls the majority of the market in the North America region and is one of the leading countries in the world. Companies are investing substantially in R&D in order to create innovative and effective pain management solutions, which is fueling the growth of intrathecal drug delivery systems in the region.

Key Market Players:

The key market players operating in the global market are Co. KGaA, Medtronic Plc, Fresenius Medical Care AG, Flownix Medical Inc, Dickinson & Company, Teleflex Incorporated, Becton, DePay Synthes, B Braun Melsungen AG, Tricumed Medizintechnik GmbH, Summit Medical Group, Smiths Group Plc, and others. These firms are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

Market Forecast:

According to the recent report published by Research Dive, the global intrathecal drug delivery system market is estimated to garner a revenue of $1,662.0 million by 2027, increasing from $975.1 million in 2019 at a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of cancer throughout the world is estimated to boost the growth of this market.

