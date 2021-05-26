What are the Segments in the Global Commuter Road Bike Helmets Market?

The global commuter bike helmets market is divided into different segments based on type, distribution, and region.

According to a report by Research Dive, the global commuter bike helmets market is divided into three segments- type, distribution, and region.

• Type

Based on type, the global market is divided into road helmets, MTB helmets, crono helmets, and others. Among these, the road helmets sub-segment is predicted to dominate the global industry during the forecast period (2021 to 2028). The dominance of this sub-segment can be attributed to growing preference of customers for road helmets due to better safety features, such as larger air vents, compact, and many more.

Inquire Before Purchase and Get FREE Sample

• Distribution

Based on distribution, the global market is divided into online retails, supermarkets/hypermarkets, department stores, and specialty stores. Among these, the online retail sub-segment is estimated to grow at significant CAGR in the overall industry by 2028. This is mainly due to the availability of wide-ranging options and discounts on e-commerce websites. Besides, customers have the added benefit of getting the helmets delivered at their home.

• Region

Based on region, the global market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Europe is expected to hold the majority of share in the global commuter road bike helmets market by 2028. Growing awareness amongst people related to road safety and rising dependency on two-wheeler transportation in the region are the major factors expected to drive the growth of the Europe commuter road bike helmets market in the coming years.

Market Overview

The growing concerns among people related to serious injuries caused due to two-wheeler road accidents has driven the demand for helmets. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), approximately 1.35 million people died in road accidents in 2019 due to negligence in wearing helmets. Many countries have now enforced strict law of wearing helmets while commuting on two wheelers. All these factors are expected to boost the growth of the global commuter road bike helmets market over the forecast period. Besides this, the growing popularity of bike sports, such as bike racing, cycling, and many more have accelerated the demand for good quality helmets, and thus has created lucrative opportunities for manufacturers in the global market.

Key Players of the Industry

The leading companies operating in the global commuter road bike market are adopting various strategies, such as product development and launches to gain a competitive edge in the industry. Some of the key players of the market include Urge, Trek Bicycle, Bell Helmets, Louis Garneau Giant, HardnutZ, Vista Outdoor, Merida, Prowell Helmets, ABUS, Mavic, Scott Sports, Uvex, LAS helmets, Rudy Project, Moon Helmet, Orbea, and Limar.

Contact Us:

Mr. Abhishek Paliwal

Research Dive

30 Wall St. 8th Floor, New York

NY 10005 (P)

+ 91 (788) 802-9103 (India)

Free : +1 -888-961-4454

Email: support@researchdive.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/research-dive

Twitter: https://twitter.com/ResearchDive

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Research-Dive

Blog: https://www.researchdive.com/blog

Follow us on: https://covid-19-market-insights.blogspot.com