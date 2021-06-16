What are the Segments in the Global Blockchain IoT Market?

The global blockchain IoT market is primarily divided into 4 key segments. They are offering, application, end-use, and region.

End Use

On the basis of end use, the global blockchain IoT market is segmented into smart cities, energy & utility, volume mode, combined mode, transportation & logistics, wearable and mobile devices, manufacturing, retail, healthcare, manufacturing, building management, and others.

The smart cities’ end-use sub-segment is anticipated to garner a revenue of $639.4 million and surge at a CAGR of 39.9% over the analysis period 2019-2026. Smart cities are widely adopting blockchain for a variety of reasons, including smart connection, which aids in data tracking, allows non-disruptive transactions, and reduces security breaches. In the near future, the blockchain IoT market is projected to be driven by the expanding use of IoT in smart cities.

Offering

On the basis of offering, the global blockchain IoT market is segmented into services, hardware, and software. The software sub-segment in the blockchain IoT market held $15.4 million in the year 2018 and is projected to surge at a CAGR of 91.1% over the forecast period. However, hardware sub-segment is expected to register the highest growth rate over the upcoming years growing at a CAGR of 93.6%. This is mostly due to the activities that hardware in IoT systems performs, such as fetching data from the source site and delivering it to cloud systems where the essential functions are done.

Application

On the basis of application, the global blockchain IoT market is segmented into smart contracts, asset tracking and management, data sharing and data security. In the application segment, blockchain IoT is widely used for asset tracking and management, and it accounted for the highest market value of $8.3 million in 2018. Asset tracking and management is critical for monitoring and tracking physical assets as well as evaluating the operation of manufacturing machinery. In the industrial sector, the most essential factors are the safety of physical assets such as machinery, fleets, and plants.

Region

The region segment is further segmented into 4 sub-segments. Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA, and North America. In 2018, North America held the greatest share of the global blockchain in IoT market. The Asia-Pacific market, on the other hand, is predicted to rise rapidly throughout the forecast period, owing to rising public awareness and increased use of IoT in various industries such as healthcare, retail, and smart cities, among others, in countries such as India and China.

Key Market Players:

The key market players operating in the global market are Ethereum Foundation, KrypC, Filament, Microsoft Corporation, R3, Amazon.com, Inc., The Linux Foundation, Intel Corporation, Cisco Systems, and IBM Corporation, and others. These firms are taking various business growth initiatives such as acquisitions and mergers, collaborations & partnerships, investments in R&D, and new product launches. These initiatives have helped these firms in obtaining a competitive-edge in the market in the recent period.

Market Forecast:

According to the recent report published by Research Dive, the global blockchain IoT market is estimated to garner a revenue of $5,802.7 million by 2026, increasing from $32.0 million in 2018. Growing implementation of IoT by several end-use industries is estimated to boost the growth of the global blockchain IoT market in the analysis period 2019-2026.

