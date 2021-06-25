What are the Primary Applications that Generate Demand for Foam Blowing Agents?

FDA approval for the use of blowing agents to heal abdominal trauma in military personnel has given a positive outlook to the industry. This breakthrough will go long way in saving the lives of soldiers who have suffered serious abdominal trauma.

Moreover, the use of foaming agents in the development of antiseptic liquid soaps has increased its demand in the past half-decade. This can be attributed to the enhanced properties such as improved texture, uniform distribution and good penetration of the product. Such innovations are likely to bolster the production and sales of the foam blowing agents over the forecast period.

As per a new report published by Fact.MR, the foam blowing agents market is anticipated to magnify at a CAGR of around 6% over the next ten years.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Product Type HC Foam Blowing Agents HFC & HCFC Foam Blowing Agents Foam Blowing Agent Blends HFO Foam Blowing Agents Methylal and Methyl Formate Others (Liquid CO2 and Water)

By Application Polyurethane Foam Blowing Agents Polystyrene Foam Blowing Agents Phenolic Foam Blowing Agents Others (PVC Foams, Polyisocyanurate Foams)

By End-use industry Foam Blowing Agents for Building and Construction Foam Blowing Agents for Electrical and Electronics Foam Blowing Agents for Furniture and Bedding Foam Blowing Agents for Automotive Foam Blowing Agents for Clothing & Apparel Others (Textiles, Medical, etc.)



Winning Strategy

Manufacturing companies are opting for more sustainable processes keeping in mind the needs of the present consumers. Moreover, market players are investing heavily in R&D and innovative solution driven approaches to come up with more energy-efficient green blowing agents.

