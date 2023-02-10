What are the POI changes coming to Al Mazrah in Warzone 2 Season 2?

The Season 2 of Warzone 2 is said to introduce quite a few adjustments to the neighborhood’s favourite battle royale. From new weapons to many extremely desired quality-of-life adjustments, the Season 2 replace will herald tons of recent content material for gamers to discover and luxuriate in.

Alongside these, the subsequent patch of Warzone 2 will lastly introduce the extremely anticipated Resurgence mode, accompanied by its model new map, Ashika Island.

Nonetheless, Ashika Island won’t be the one battlefield adjustment for the upcoming season. It would additionally add fairly just a few updates to sure factors of curiosity (POIs) on Al Mazrah.

Al Mazrah to host three new POIs in Warzone 2 Season 2

Warzone 2 builders have revealed an in depth overview of all of the adjustments within the upcoming Season 2 patch. The announcement was posted on the official Name of Obligation weblog and divulged particulars on all of the adjustments coming to the map of Al Mazrah.

Certainly one of these adjustments was showcased by the builders just a few days again on Name of Obligation’s foremost Twitter web page, however the different two, which have been revealed within the weblog put up, are far more thrilling and, extra importantly very stunning.

Downed Aircraft at Sattiq Cave

Many Name of Obligation veterans might need discovered the out of doors part of the Sattiq caves to be fairly much like the Afghan map of the unique Fashionable Warfare 2.

Anybody acknowledge this new POI in Al Mazrah? Anyone recognize this new POI in Al Mazrah? 👀 https://t.co/36Cju7TZ6a

Nonetheless, the weblog put up has confirmed this rumor because the builders will lastly add the lacking crashed aircraft from the unique Afghan map within the outskirts of Sattiq caves.

Veteran gamers may already be aware of the tips and tactiques of the nostalgic POI. Nonetheless, new gamers can use this downed aircraft as a wonderful cowl towards the road of sight of their enemies for a fast reload and reengage.

New Underground Cave Community

Warzone 2 Season 2 to introduce a model new cave system on Al Mazrah (Picture by way of Activision)

If a participant at the moment lands between Rohan Oil and Taraq Village in Al Mazrah, they are going to discover the placement to sport some navy camps, hills, and some small houses.

Nonetheless, Season 2 will result in fairly just a few adjustments to the world and host a brand new underground cave community after the sport’s subsequent seasonal replace. This underground community can have 5 entrances, some straight drop-downs, whereas the others are cave openings.

Gamers should be cautious whereas navigating these darkish underground caves, as there shall be loads of avenues for ambushes and traps. Nonetheless, builders have said that this location will spawn fairly just a few good loot crates. This shall be a high-risk, high-reward zone in Al Mazrah.

New Passenger Practice

As everyone knows, Al Mazrah has an in depth rainway community that encircles all the map. At the moment, in Season 1, these railway traces solely characteristic a single slow-paced freight practice, spawning a number of legendary loot bins.

Nonetheless, in Season 2, these practice traces will characteristic a brand new passenger practice that’s a lot sooner than the slow-paced freight practice. This passenger practice may even spawn with fairly just a few legendary crates for looting within the sleeper, bar, and regular passenger automobiles.

In contrast to the freight practice, the automobiles within the passenger locomotive are totally lined with entry inside, obtainable solely by way of just a few open skylights. Navigating by the assorted automobiles of the locomotive can also be fairly completely different from its freight counterpart, as gamers must cross by the gates between the automobiles reasonably than leaping on the subsequent automotive by way of the roof.

These are the adjustments to the POI of Al Mazrah, which the upcoming seasonal replace of Warzone 2 will introduce



